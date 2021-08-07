NHL News: Darnell Nurse, Vince Dunn, Adam Pelech, and Conor Timmins

Edmonton Oilers sign Darnell Nurse to an eight-year extension

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have extended their top defenseman, Darnell Nurse, for eight more years at an AAV of $9.25 million.

Nurse had one more year left on his old deal which paid him $5.6 million for the 2021-22 season. This will keep him in Edmonton until the age of 35. He comes off a breakout season where the defenseman scored 16 goals and 20 assists in 56 games.

That included playing a career-high 25:38 a game. The defenseman produced some gaudy offensive numbers including an elite on-ice shooting percentage at even strength of 12.3%.

Inevitable questions about sustainability exist but Nurse has been tabbed as Edmonton’s number-one defender for the next nine seasons.

Vince Dunn inks a bridge deal with Seattle Kraken

Elliotte Freidman: Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken settle on a two-year deal that will give Dunn the chance to prove his worth in Seattle. The amount comes in at $4 million AAV.

Dunn played a career-high 19:15 last season with the St. Louis Blues. However, he never got the chance some felt he deserved. Seattle will give him plenty of ice time under coach Dave Hakstol.

Dunn will also get a good deal of power-play time where the defender excelled as a bit of a power-play quarterback. This deal takes him to the end of the 2022-23 season.

He will still be an RFA at the end of this contract.

Adam Pelech Avoids Arbitration with New York Islanders

NHL.com: Adam Pelech signs a new deal with the New York Islanders paying him a $5.75 million AAV over the next eight seasons.

Pelech was one of the main reasons for New York’s resurgence in the last two seasons in the bubble. Though he plays just over 21 minutes a night, the blueliner makes a huge impact for the Islanders.

He chipped in four goals and ten assists in 56 games in 2021 for the Islanders. Pelech adds 100+ hits and 100+ blocked shots muscle along with the ability to shut down any top line.

Brandon Hagel signs a three-year deal with Chicago Blackhawks

Charlie Roumeliotis: Brandon Hagel was given a three-year contract by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with an AAV of $1.5 million.

Hagel gets a modest raise while expecting a slightly expanded role for the forward. He had 24 points in 52 games while playing mostly in the middle-six for Chicago. Hagel spent nearly 60% of his time deployed in the defensive zone and still produced respectable numbers.

Conor Timmins winds up getting a new deal with Arizona Coyotes

Elliotte Friedman: Conor Timmins, recently acquired by the Arizona Coyotes, signed a two-year deal with an AAV of $850,000. Timmins could negotiate with Arizona and they quickly came to terms.

Timmins played in 31 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season totalling seven assists. He only saw 13:33 of ice time in mostly depth and bottom-pairing work. Arizona represents a new opportunity.