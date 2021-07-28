NHL Free Agent Rumors: Detroit Red Wings’ Targets, Plus The Seattle Kraken

Detroit Red Wings’ Free Agent Targets

Max Bultman of The Athletic: Detroit eyes some decent and intriguing targets, err, maybe this is who Steve Yzerman should look at. One of the big names is Pius Suter. Suter showed the ability to function well anywhere in the Chicago lineup last season. He scored five goals against Detroit last season.

Nick Ritchie is more a big-man target. His 230+ pound frame would be great on the man advantage for Detroit. He scored 15 goals last year and could easily do that in Detroit where he would be a solid top-nine contributor.

Dominik Kahun and Ondrej Kase are targeted as well but have bounced around some. Kase due to injuries and Kahun due to defensive concerns. Offensive potential is there for both but…

Ryan Donato offers cheap upside too. His defense is also concerning but there is that offensive upside if he gets a bit more ice time. Detroit has room to build and he would be a nice complement.

The Seattle Kraken First Free Agency

Ryan S. Clarke of The Athletic: Does Matt Beniers play in the NHL right away? If there is any doubt then Ron Francis must sign two top-six or close centers. Mikael Granlund would definitely be a target and can handle the assignment. Alex Wennberg offers a lesser-scoring possibility may be at a lower AAV.

On the wing, there are plenty of options at first glance but those may be dwindling. Seattle may be out on Blake Coleman and Kyle Palmieri already. Brandon Saad would be interesting to complement Jaden Schwartz perhaps (Schwartz heavily linked to Seattle).

Does Ron Francis shed a defenseman or two? That is the question. Then, there is the mentor goaltender theory. Could Francis sign an older goaltender to help Seattle should there be an injury?

Francis just needs a bridge goaltender signed for a year or two. His starting goalie (Chris Driedger) has a three-year deal which is in the Francis three to five-year window.