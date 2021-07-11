NHL Rumors: Duncan Keith, Buyouts and more Buyouts

Any Duncan Keith trade cannot involve salary retention

Cam Harris of Daily Faceoff: It is something that has been known for some time but Frank Seravalli echoed this sentiment.

The Chicago Blackhawks do not want to retain salary when it comes to any deal involving Duncan Keith. Edmonton is believed to have a take it or leave it offer based on these latest demands from Chicago.

There is no word as to whether or not both teams will even entertain any further dialogue on the matter currently. Understand that Keith has a total no-movement clause and any deal hinges on him approving of the trade. That would be the final wrinkle as they say.

Chicago has not come close to that step just yet and may not at all. Stay tuned.

Speaking of buyouts, there is Mikko Koskinen

Jason Gregor via Twitter: Again, in a lesser of a two evils scenario, it appears Edmonton would approach the idea of buying out Mikko Koskinen as opposed to James Neal.

This remains hypothetical for now. There is more of a chance that Edmonton goes into 2021-22 with the same, exact goaltending duo of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen.

More and more NHL buyouts and possibilities

Adam Gretz of NBCSports.com: There are a select few prime buyout candidates in this buyout window for the NHL. Now, with the expansion draft, some teams can choose to wait until afterward. The first window does not end until July 27th.

Zach Parise of the Minnesota Wild is one possibility. The forward gets paid no matter what but the Wild clearly do not hold him high in their plans. It is either save now and get hammered for three years or keep paying an even bigger amount now. There is a growing reality that a trade will be explored again.

James Neal of the Edmonton Oilers remains a candidate too. His cap hit after the savings is just a couple of million dollars but Edmonton may wait until next year to do this where they can save a little more money.

Tony DeAngelo is a matter of when not if. There is no trade path and DeAngelo is not allowed near the team anyway. The New York Rangers are just waiting until after the expansion draft.