Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Devils, Islanders, Senators, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Ty Anderson of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark left the game with 2:20 minutes left in overtime. He needed help getting off the ice.

Linus Ullmark had to be helped off the ice after making this save. Not good: pic.twitter.com/S4F20xF3zd — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 10, 2024

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery after the game.

“It’s a lower-body . I don’t know the extent of it yet. I’ll know more about it or whenever we’re together again.”

Wednesday is a travel day, so we may not hear anything until Thursday.

Matt Poitras goes down the tunnel after this collision. Was grabbing his shoulder: pic.twitter.com/QvCPK2zT2n — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 10, 2024

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jack Hughes will be out weeks and not months with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale: Devils coach Ruff on Timo Meier‘s mid-body injury: “Probably the closest guy that is moving along is Timo. He’s been skating on his own. He hasn’t had any practice time w/ us and will continue that as soon as he gets to where he thinks he can practice which I think is in the sooner than later category.”

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders have activated defenseman Adam Pelech and placed Semyon Varlamov on the IR. Pelech missed 23 games.

Cap Friendly: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph has been activated from the LTIR. The Senators currently have $0 in cap space with a 21-man roster.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor missed last night’s game with an illness.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals injury updates:

Forward Alex Ovechkin could practice today, he’s a little “nicked-up:

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren should be able to play on Thursday, same with forward T.J. Oshie.

Forward Tom Wilson should practice today and be ready for tomorrow.

Forward Sonny Milano could practice today in a regular jersey. He’s been wearing a no-contact jersey.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin is out.