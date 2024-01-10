Western Conference Injuries: Blackhawks, Avalanche, Blues, Kraken, and the Jets

Elliotte Friedman: Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras will miss some time according to coach Greg Cronin.

Greg Boysen: Chicago Blackhawks forwards Taylor Raddysh and Joey Anderson returned to the lineup last night.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that defenseman Seth Jones is about a week away.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen will travel with the team on their road trip but it’s not known if he’ll play.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues coach Drew Bannister on defenseman Justin Faulk: “Today was a positive for us. He’s certainly feeling a lot better. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow after today. There’s a good possibility if he feels good, he could be a full practice player for us tomorrow. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be available for us, but it’s a positive here today with him.”

Cap Friendly: The Seattle Kraken have activated Jaden Schwartz off the LTIR. They now have $181,506 in projected salary cap space, which is worth $829,742 at the deadline.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele left the game after taking a deflected Josh Morrissey shot off the head/ear area.

Mike McIntyre: Scheifele did go on the ice for their post-game handshakes after the win, so that is a good sign.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman Ville Heinola and forward Rasmus Kupari are getting close to being ready to return.

Think that Heinola could go on a conditioning stint when he’s ready to be activated. He doesn’t require waivers.

Scott Billeck: Jets forward Kyle Connor‘s recovery is on track (week four of his 6-8 week timeline) and he is getting close to be ready to rejoin practice.