Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins and Leafs

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins forwards Taylor Hall (knee) and Nick Foligno (knee) were on the ice yesterday in no-contact jerseys.

Forward Jakub Lauko (upper-body) was not on the ice.

Joe Haggerty: It was Foligno’s first practice in a month. He’s been out with a lower-body injury.

Lauko has an upper-body injury and will miss some time.

TSN: The Boston Bruins have two players, Hall and Foligno, that are skating and progressing. Darren Dreger:

“We know, according to reports and video, that Hall has been skating with the Bruins for several days now. Sources say that he feels he is ready. The problem is the Bruins don’t have the cap space to activate Hall. Now the NHL playoffs are less than three weeks away so it’s going to be interesting to see how the Bruins manage this situation or, if like the Tampa Bay Lightning a few years ago, they try and stretch it out until the start of the postseason so it’s something that I’m sure other clubs are paying attention to as well.”

Matt Porter: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that Hall has not been cleared and the said that TSNs report that Hall hasn’t been activated because of cap reason as “false.”

Puck Pedia: The Bruins can activate Hall from the LTIR after placing Foligno on the LTIR. That would leave them with $66,000 in cap space.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.

Cory Lavalette: Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov was at the arena wearing a knee brace but wasn’t using crutches.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg remains out.

Montreal Canadiens; Forward Kirby Dach missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is now day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defensemen Dmitry Kulikov, Marcus Pettersson, and Jan Ruuta didn’t travel with the team on their road trip but they are making progress.

Coach Mike Sullivan: “Our hope is these guys will get closer as we start to approach the end of the season. The runway is short right now.”

Pens Inside Scoop: On Monday coach Sullivan said that forward Nick Bonino, out with a lacerated kidney, was on the ice before practice:

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly (finger) was shooting pucks before practice and didn’t stay out for the practice.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that it’s “unlikely” that O’Reilly returns this week. April 4th would be four weeks since his surgery.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that defenseman Erik Gustafsson is not with the team due to personal reasons.