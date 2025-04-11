Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Pens and Caps

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco said that defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Mark Kastelic are done for the season.

Harvey Valentine: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins missed last night’s game with an unspecified injury.

Craig Merz: Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Coach Patrick Roy when asked if Sorokin is done for the season, “Dr. Roy doesn’t have the answer to this one.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller returned to the lineup after missing two games with an illness.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk said it’s likely that he starts skating today. Coach Travis Green said that Tkachuk would return when he’s ready.

Claire Hanna: Tkachuk when asked if he wants to get into a game before the start of the playoffs or if he wants to rest up.

“I think it’s a combination of both. I know I’m in the mental state where there’s 2 more months of hockey left, just going to be myself for 2 more months. It’s going to be long, grueling and taxing on the body & mind so I think it’s a combination of resting up for that…I haven’t played since March 30th so gotta make sure I’m ready physically. I know mentally, been waiting for this moment, I’m not worried about that one bit.”

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Tommy Novak, Blake Lizotte, Noel Acciari, Matt Nieto, and Rutger McGroarty are done for the season.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun was a late scratch due to an illness.

