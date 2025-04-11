NHL Injuries

Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Pens and Caps

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Charlie McAvoy done for the season. Ilya Sorokin out last night. Brady Tkachuk should start skating today. K'Andre Miller returns.
Jan 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) skates between New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Joe Sacco said that defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forward Mark Kastelic are done for the season.

Harvey Valentine: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins missed last night’s game with an unspecified injury.

Craig Merz: Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Coach Patrick Roy when asked if Sorokin is done for the season, “Dr. Roy doesn’t have the answer to this one.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller returned to the lineup after missing two games with an illness.

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Ducks, Hurricanes, Devils, Lightning, Expansion, and Quinn Hutson

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk said it’s likely that he starts skating today. Coach Travis Green said that Tkachuk would return when he’s ready.

Claire Hanna: Tkachuk when asked if he wants to get into a game before the start of the playoffs or if he wants to rest up.

“I think it’s a combination of both. I know I’m in the mental state where there’s 2 more months of hockey left, just going to be myself for 2 more months. It’s going to be long, grueling and taxing on the body & mind so I think it’s a combination of resting up for that…I haven’t played since March 30th so gotta make sure I’m ready physically. I know mentally, been waiting for this moment, I’m not worried about that one bit.”

Josh Yohe: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Tommy Novak, Blake Lizotte, Noel Acciari, Matt Nieto, and Rutger McGroarty are done for the season.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun was a late scratch due to an illness.

