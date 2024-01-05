Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Islanders, Rangers, Penguins, and Lightning

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that defenseman Derek Forbort is still week-to-week

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Stefan Noesen missed practice due to an illness.

Forward Martin Necas left practice early with an upper-body injury but “was feeling better” after.

Stu Cowan; Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson practiced after leaving their last game in the third period.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will be out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. He’ll be having surgery today.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov didn’t practice yesterday. He suffered/re-aggravated an injury on Tuesday night.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech skated for the third straight day but isn’t ready to go just yet.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko was on the ice with the team for the first time since he suffered the injury. He was in a no-contact jersey.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette of Kakko: “The next step in his progression is to come out and start skating with us. He was at that point to join us, so it’s great to have him out there. He looks good, he’s moving along, so that’s all positive stuff.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Matt Nieto had laparoscopic surgery on his right knee and will be out for six to eight weeks.

Eduardo A. Encina: The Tampa Bay Lightning will be putting defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on the LTIR. He’s eligible to come of the LTIR on January 13th.