Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Canadiens, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, and Lightning

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Milan Lucic will be out for a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury.

Forward Jakub Lauko will be out for a week with a fracture.

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi hasn’t been on the ice since their morning skate last Saturday.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen returned last night and started. Forward Andrei Svechnikov wasn’t quite ready.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle was a full participant at practice and was wearing a tinted visor.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (lower-body) is still not skating.

Sens Communications: “Injury update: After sustaining injury in tonight’s second period, #Sens defenceman Erik Brannstrom is alert, has use of his extremities and has been transported to local hospital for further evaluation.”

Ottawa Senators: Sens coach DJ Smith: “Obviously it’s emotional for the guys and everyone involved. We’re awaiting word. It looks like he’s ok right now, it’s positive but right now we wait for more news.”

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED: Erik Brannstrom makes a play along the boards but is closed off by Cal Clutterbuck. Brannstrom seems to have suffered a severe injury on the way down from the hit. Team medical staff tending to him now. #Sens #Isles #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/x0cISslyR6 — Pesky Sickos (@PeskySickos) October 27, 2023

Wes Crosby: The Pittsburgh Penguins put Alex Nedeljkovic on the LTIR with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as week-to-week. He’ll be out nine more games or 23 more days.

“Tried to practice today,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday. “It was bothering him to the point that we have to take further action just with the evaluation process.”

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been on the ice skate but it’s been “more like you’d go on a Christmas skate.”

That doesn’t sound like he’s ready to start taking part in drills. He said that any rehab stint is unlikely.

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe left last night’s game after 10 seconds of ice-time. He pulled something in his lower-body.