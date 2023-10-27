Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Wild, Sharks, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Eric Francis: Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. He took a quick skate yesterday morning that didn’t go well.

Ruzicka was injured Wednesday night.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Colton Dach (ankle) was skating before practice.

Michael Russo: There is no timetable set for Minnesota Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau. Wild coach Dean Evason said that Gaudreau has an upper-body injury from a hit from Ryan Reaves in their second game of the season.

Michael Russo: Wild forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Jared Spurgeon are skating in Minnesota and both are expected to start practicing next week. It’s possible the Boldy meets up with the team in New Jersey, though unlikely.

Adam Kimelman: Wild coach Dean Evason on Boldy: “We talked about Boldy coming on the trip because of our practice schedule, we decided to leave him there so he could get quality skates there because he’d only have this morning skate. Nothing tomorrow, nothing the following day, nothing the following day. So just to take warmup and work out, we wanted to leave him at home.”

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks put forward Alexander Barabanov on the IR.

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks prospect Vasily Podkolzin was walking outside the Canucks practice rink yesterday morning. That is good news considering he was stretchered off the ice on Wednesday night during an AHL game. He posted on Instagram that he was okay.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo should be in the lineup tonight.

“He practiced full go, so I anticipate he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’ll have to make that call himself. If he is, good to have him back.”

Forward Nicolas Roy will miss tonight and Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.