Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Hurricanes, Senators, Panthers, Islanders, Rangers, Lightning and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark and forward Matt Poitras are day-to-day.

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He’ll be re-evaluated in a week.

Forward Kyle Okposo returned yesterday after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Victor Olofsson was out with an illness.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas didn’t skate yesterday due to an upper-body injury.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said they should know more about Pyotr Kochetkov‘s upper-body injury today.

Kochetkov is slow to get up and is headed to the locker room

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg will have an MRI today on a groin injury to determine the extent of it.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins is still experiencing concussion symptoms. Coach Paul Maurice said he hasn’t started skating yet.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas will be out week-to-week with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot from Filip Hronek on Tuesday.

Also missing last night’s games for the Islanders were Ryan Pulock, Robert Bortuzzo and Semyon Varlamov.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers Tyler Pitlick was on the ice for their optional morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

NHL: Rangers coach Peter Laviolette yesterday on forward Kaapo Kakko, who wasn’t ready to play last night.

“Right now, he is day to day. Obviously he changed jerseys (from no contact to regular) … was really no restrictions on him and today we removed the jersey, no restrictions on him. He looked really good again to me, feels good.”

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Mikhail Sergachev will be out week-to-week.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was activated from the IR and returned to the lineup last night.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin was placed on the IR.