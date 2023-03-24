Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Panthers, Devils, Penguins, Capitals and More

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno skated on his own.

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that forward Jordan Greenway practiced but isn’t ready yet.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is expected to return this weekend according to coach Granato.

Bill Hoppe: Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson and forward Vinnie Hinostroza didn’t practice yesterday.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly is getting close to returning.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso has a nagging lower-body injury.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett missed last night’s game.

Jameson Olive: Bennett did take part in their morning stake yesterday. Coach Paul Maurice: “Optimistic. He wasn’t wearing gold and he was on the ice, so hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood returned to practice. He’s missed their past four games with an undisclosed injury.

Mike Morreale: Devils forwards Curtis Lazar and Nathan Bastian didn’t practice.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson is okay, He returned to practice yesterday after he left Tuesday’s game early.

He got six stitches above his right eye and was held out of Tuesday’s game as a precaution. Nelson:

“The timing of it just made more sense to kind of just sit and see how it felt. I had to get stitched up a bit and run through some (concussion protocol) tests and at that point, it just made more sense to wait it out.”

Kevin Kurz: Islanders coach Lane Lambert on Mathew Barzal: “I think he’s hopefully getting close, but we don’t have any update.”

Wayne Scanlan: Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out for the remainder of the regular season.

Forward Parker Kelly has a broken kneecap.

Goaltender Cam Talbot and forward Mathieu Joseph are expected to skate next week.

Rob Rossi: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. There is no timetable for his return.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie returned to the lineup.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson returned to the lineup last night. He’d been out since December 23rd.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper returned from his upper-body injury last night.

Tarik El-Bashir: Carlson on his return: “It feels great. It feels like a normal routine again. You put in a lot of work all summer long, all season long, all rehab long, you want to go out there and use it. That’s what we all want to do—play the game we love and have fun with it.”