Eastern Conference Injuries: Canes, Blue Jackets, Wings, Panthers, Rangers, Sens, Lightning, Leafs and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli practiced in a no-contact jersey. He’s been out since late January with a lacerated calf.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman has been skating but coach Derek Lalonde indicated that he is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe and defenseman Aaron Ekblad were on the ice for practice yesterday.

Jameson Olive: Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson remains day-to-day.

Forward Aleksander Barkov had something tighten up yesterday morning and he missed practice. They said it was nothing serious.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was on the ice for their final regular season morning skate.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle took part in their morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tyler Motte and goaltender Jonas Johansson weren’t on the ice yesterday for their morning skate. Defensemen Haydn Fleury and Mikhail Sergachev were wearing no-contract jerseys.

Chris Krenn: Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he hopes that Fleury and Jonansson will be ready for the start of the playoffs.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Luke Glendening left last night’s game in the first period after taking a hit into the boards. Coach Jon Cooper said that he won’t play on Wednesday and that they don’t know his status for the playoffs just yet.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Bobby McMann will miss their two remaining regular season games.

Forward Max Domi is out tonight and likely on Wednesday too.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on Domi: “He’s been dealing with something that’s been going on for a while.”

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Keefe on forward Calle Jarnkrok (hand): “He’s more in a day-to-day situation. Unfortunately, we’re running out of schedule here, but we’ll just have to see where he is. He’s gonna be traveling with us.”

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Keefe on defenseman Joel Edmundson (undisclosed): “We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow just to be sure, but practice was a positive sign for him”

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin (upper-body) skated before practice in a no-contact jersey. He didn’t play last night and is out for tonight.

Harvey Valentine of NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Beck Malenstyn left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Bruins forward Trent Frederic. Coach Spencer Carbery said that Malenstyn is traveling with the team and that he will be evaluated in Philadelphia.