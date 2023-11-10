Eastern Conference Injuries: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce has been out since October 19th and is close to returning.

“I played all 82 games last year, so you kind of forget how brutal it is to be hurt and to not be around the fellas. It’s tough. You want to go battle with them every night.”

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Pesce will be a game-time decision tonight.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine skated with the team for the first time since suffering his ‘upper-body’ injury on October 20th.

Spector’s Hockey: David Mulder, the Montreal Canadiens former team doctor on what had ended Carey Price’s career: “He had a meniscus injury so we sent him to New York for an operation and during it, the surgeon found that the femur had lost all of its cartilage. It was a surprise and that’s what ended his career.”

Larry Brooks: The New York Rangers now have listed goaltender Jonathan Quick as day-to-day, joining fellow goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Get the sense that the Rangers are being extra cautious with Shesterkin so that he doesn’t re-aggravate it. He’s practiced twice this week and with their six-day break next week, they may just wait it out.

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart had been dealing with a back issue but is good to return.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Ludvig (concussion) is now listed as on the IR.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan on goaltender Tristan Jarry: “There is no real update. He’s continuing to be evaluated right now. I would say his status is day to day.”

Josh Yohe: Jarry missed last night’s game. His eye is swollen and he doesn’t have a concussion. He shouldn’t be out too long.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and is not traveling with the team to New Jersey and Long Islander. (Mantha took a puck off the head Wednesday night)

Tom Gulitti: The Capitals have placed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk on the IR. He’s out for their next two games and eligible to return on Tuesday.