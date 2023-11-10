Western Conference Injuries: Coyotes, Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Kraken, Canucks, and Jets

Arizona Coyotes PR: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Jason Zucker returned to the lineup a game ahead of schedule.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom had a maintenance day on Wednesday and the recall of goaltender Dustin Wolf is likely for injury insurance.

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Andreas Athanasiou left last night’s game early.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Patrick Kane, San Jose Sharks, and Arizona Coyotes

Chicago Blackhawks: Defenseman Jarred Tinordi left last night’s game early.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall needed help off the ice and was not able to put any weight on his right leg.

Oh man, Taylor Hall immediately screams in pain and holds his right leg after this hit. He went to the locker room. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/T3gs4LmngJ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 10, 2023

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson didn’t have any updates on Hall, Athanasiou and Tinordi after the game. He did add that Hall appeared better in the dressing room after the game.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Artturi Lehkonen left in the second period last night. He was alert and had full movement but was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Was just announced Lehkonen is at the hospital and has full movement and control of his body after this scary collision ? . Hoping for a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/CLjJ73fkLM — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) November 10, 2023

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark didn’t skate with the team but were on the ice before and are with the team.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Brown suffered a soft-tissue injury on November 2nd. He said he’s day-to-day.

Kate Shefte: Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev was on the ice in a regular jersey.

Kate Shefte: Jordan Eberle was cut by skate blade on Wednesday near his quad muscle. Coach Dave Hakstol on Eberle, who is day-to-day: underwent all the procedure yesterday to make sure it went through and discovered everything that was going on with him.”

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Has a List of Five To Six Teams

Thomas Drance: Vancouver Canucks forward Teddy Blueger is “very close” to returning according to coach Rick Tocchet.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets associate coach Scott Arniel said that forward Gabriel Vilardi‘s return isn’t imminent but he is progressing.

“He skated . So he went on the ice. He’s been waiting on a brace, so we got the brace and first time on the ice .”