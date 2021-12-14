Eastern Conference Injuries: Panthers, Habs, Flyers, Pens, Lightning, Leafs and Capitals

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have placed Aleksander Barkov on the IR.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry isn’t ready to return tonight but they are hopeful he’ll be ready by the end of the week.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo on forward Joel Farabee: “Farabee is ahead of schedule and is getting close to a return. Won’t play the next two games, but he’s making progress.”

Giana Han: Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis had an MRI yesterday morning and is feeling better.

The Flyers are being cautious with forward Derick Brassard. He skated before practice yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel skated on their own before practice yesterday. Forward Evgeni Malkin skated at practice in a no-contact jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan: “Geno skated for a half hour then joined the team for practice. He’s making really good progress. Every week the limitations are less and less. Rusty and Jake skated this morning with Cully, and are making progress as well.”

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said that in Montreal he re-aggravated his injury. He’s hopeful that he can play tonight.

Bryan Burns: Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Zach Bogosian could be ready for tonight.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott (shoulder) practiced yesterday in a regular jersey. He had previously been skating in a no-contact jersey.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe yesterday on Dermott and Ilya Mikheyev: “Both, I think, had good days in practice today but the medical team will have to get with one morning to see how they’re doing and then make a decision. Our schedule has obviously changed a bit here now so it’ll be a decision on just whether it’s to play tomorrow and they feel good and ready to go or give them a little bit more time. So I would still call them day-to-day at this point.”

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Nick Ritchie isn’t traveling with the team as he’s sick. Has been testing negative for now.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He didn’t skate yesterday.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette hasn’t ruled out forward Nicklas Backstrom making his season debut on Wednesday.