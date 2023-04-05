Eastern Conference Injuries: Red Wings, Panthers, Habs, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins and Leafs

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. They are hopeful that he can get back in the lineup on Thursday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) skated yesterday. Forward Sam Bennett skated and they’ll have a better idea of his progress this morning.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was on the ice yesterday morning.

Andrew Gross; New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal skated on his own yesterday morning.

Kevin Kurz: Barzal is skating on his own and not with the team and it’s likely a long-shot that he gets into any of their four remaining regular season games.

Andrew Gross: Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov didn’t practice yesterday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren has been cleared to return according to coach Gerard Gallant and signs are pointing to him returning tonight.

Giana Han: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is with the team but is still listed as day-to-day.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson was in a no-contact jersey for their morning skate yesterday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and forward Nick Bonino joined Pettersson and Jan Rutta on the ice after the Penguins morning skate.

Coach Mike Sullivan: “The fact that all these guys are on the ice, traveling with us, it just suggests that they’re that much closer to returning to the lineup.

“We’re encouraged by the progress that they’re making. We also understand that there aren’t a lot of games left. So, we’re hoping we’re gonna get some of these guys back to help us in the last week and a half or so of the season.”

Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Bobby McMann on the LTIR.

Chris Johnston: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Matt Murray is listed as day-to-day with a head injury and some “other stuff.”

Luke Fox: The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Joseph Woll on an emergency basis.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly skated on a second line during practice yesterday.

Jonas Siegel: O’Reilly stayed on after practice with the extras, so he’s not ready to go just yet.