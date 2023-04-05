Western Conference Injuries: Flames, Avs, Wild, Sharks, and the Blues

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev returned to the lineup after missing the past six games with an upper-body injury.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and forward Darren Helm are out with lower-body injuries.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov was on the ice for 30 minutes on Monday with their skating coach doing skating drills, stickhandling and shooting. He could be ready before the regular season is over, but the Wild are fine if it takes him until Game 1 of the first round.

24-year-old forward Mason Shaw‘s season is over after he tore his ACL for the fourth time and will be out for eight to nine months.

“It’s awful,” GM Bill Guerin said. “To do what he’s been doing with three of these operations is a minor miracle. Now he’s going to have to do it a fourth time. But we believe in him. He’s going to do it and get it done.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl left last night’s game early.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas missed last night’s game.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Craig Berube said that Pavel Buchnevich wasn’t ready to go last night.

Defenseman Marco Scandella is out for the season.

Goaltender Tomas Greiss had a surgical procedure done on Monday.

Jeremy Rutherford: A source is saying that they haven’t determined the treatment for Greiss’ injury. It’s not considered by major but they still need some more info. They don’t sure if he’ll be able to return this season.

Jeremy Rutherford: Blues coach Craig Berube on Greiss: “He’s looking at his options right now with what he has going on injury-wise. He’s just thinking about things right now.”