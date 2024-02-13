Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Flyers, Pens, and the Leafs

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power left practice after being hit with the puck. He took his glove off as he left the ice.

Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Don Granato said Powers was getting some imaging done.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov missed practice yesterday. He suffered an upper-body injury Saturday. He won’t travel with the team to Ottawa but could join the team when they go out West.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Robby Fabbri will miss the start of their road trip for personal reasons. He’s expected to join the team in Vancouver.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be out for four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jordan Harris is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Kaiden Guhle is still being evaluated.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek missed last night’s game due to an illness and a lower-body injury.

Brendan Smith missed last night’s game but hasn’t been ruled out for tonight. Coach Lindy Ruff said he “is close.”

Philadelphia Flyers: Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has an upper-body injury. They are hopeful he’ll be ready by the weekend.

Forward Tyson Foerster has a lower-body injury and they are hopeful that he’ll be ready by the weekend.

Seth Rorabaugh: Injury notes from Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

Forward Jansen Harkins has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Forward Evgeni Malkin was given a maintenance day.

Defenseman Kris Letang left yesterday’s practice for precautionary reasons.

Forward Noel Acciari is making progress with his concussion and was on the ice before practice.

Forward Matt Nieto is status quo with his knee injury.

Dan Kingerski: Malkin missed his second consecutive practice but he is playing games.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said they’ll see how defenseman Mark Giordano and forward David Kampf are this morning but he thinks they’ll be okay for tonight.

Defenseman Conor Timmins will miss tonight’s game with an illness.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll was a full participant at practice yesterday.