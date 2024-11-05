Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Devils, Islanders, Sens, Flyers, Pens and Lightning

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Zach Benson is a “possibility” for tonight’s game.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson skated for 30-45 minutes yesterday.

GM Don Waddell said on the weekend that Johnson’s left shoulder injury was progressing and he was no longer needing a sling. There is no timetable for his return but he’ll be back in the lineup sooner than Boone Jenner or Erik Gudbranson.

Waddell: “He’s in the gym, which is a good sign. Now it’s just a time thing. He’s not going to be back in two weeks, but it’s not going to be two months, either.”

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach indicated yesterday that forward Tyler Motte will be available on Wednesday. He’s been out since October 17th with an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Nathan Bastian will be out for several weeks with a jaw injury and is back in New Jersey.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defensemen Alexander Romanov and Mike Reilly are day-to-day and questionable for tonight. Both didn’t practice yesterday.

Reilly suffered an upper-body injury on Sunday and needed help off the ice.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub will travel with the team on their road trip. They will make a decision on his status today.

Callum Fraser: Both Zub and forward Shane Pinto practiced with the team for the first time since their injuries.

Zub has missed eight games with a concussion and could play tonight.

Pinto has missed five games with an undisclosed injury and left practice early. Sens coach Travis Green wasn’t concerned and added they only expected him to remain out there for the start of practice.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Sam Ersson and defenseman Cam York didn’t practice yesterday. Jordan Hall reported that there was at least one unknown player who was skating before the Flyers’ practice in a rink that the media couldn’t watch.

Jordan Hall: They’re unsure if Ersson will travel with the team on their road trip. Coach John Tortorella thinks that York will travel with the team and continue his rehab.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forwards Matt Nieto and Bryan Rust will be traveling with the team on their three-game road trip.

Seth Rorabaugh : Dan Potash reported that Rust skated before practice and then watched practice from the bench.

Matt Vensel: Nieto practiced in a regular jersey.

Eduardo A. Encina: The Tampa Bay Lightning were off yesterday so no update on forward Brayden Point, who left Saturday’s game after just six shifts.