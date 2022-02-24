Eastern Conference Injury Updates: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Penguins and Leafs

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres Henri Jokiharju has a lower-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was on the ice practicing yesterday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas missed yesterday’s practice.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price continues to work out off-ice. They have an update on his status on Friday.

Joel Armia (upper-body), Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Joel Edmundson (back) are improving. Mathieu Perreault and Christian Dvorak are day-to-day.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Paul Byron left last night’s game.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Josh Anderson left last night’s game.

New Jersey Devils: Returning to the Devils lineup tonight are Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt and Andreas Johnsson.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on the IR.

Salary related moves to maximize their LTIR space – they recalled Brennan Menell ($750,00,) and Kristian Rubins ($785,000) and reassigned Rasmus Sandin ($894,000). Their projected space goes from $217,000 to $9,706. Their projected cap space would be $5.625 million.