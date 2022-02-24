Eastern Conference Free Agents Who Are Trending Up 2.0

It is time to start getting into the updated portion of free agents trending upward. There is a chance that some of these free agents may even change addresses come the trade deadline.

This spans forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders as well. Typically, we will start our focus on unrestricted free agents. Before the trade deadline, restricted free agents will be looking at too.

Anyway, let’s start again.

Free Agent Forwards Trending Up

There is this feeling that Patrice Bergeron can flex his offensive muscles anytime. The center had missed a week and a half due to injury. On Saturday, Bergeron looked more like the forward everyone is accustomed to seeing. He had a tour de force effort against the Colorado Avalanche.

He has 37 points in 46 games on the season as the Boston Bruins continue to stay enough above any wildcard contenders. The 36-year-old center can name his term and price at this point. Boston needs him that much on this roster. That much is clear.

Now, someone is going to try and pay Vincent Trocheck. Maybe, the marriage between Carolina and the center has not quite gone as expected. On the other hand, Trocheck continues to play well. He has 14 goals and 35 points in 50 games this season.

While his special team numbers have dipped (just nine power-play points so far), Trocheck is still on about a 55-point pace over an 82-game season. That is still somewhat hard to come by from a player in his late 20’s. With the Hurricanes on their way to possibly win the division, they could make a deep playoff run. Trocheck expects to play a key role.

The forward gets looked at differently from a value perspective. His numbers offensively are what they are. It is more about his trade value at this point. In the offseason, he will be coveted come free agency. That does not mean from a dollars and cents standpoint necessarily.

Few expect Clutterbuck to see a raise from his $3.5 million AAV. Considering that he is 34 and the type of game he plays, the winger could still see anywhere from a one to three-year deal. Demand is up.

Free Agent Defensemen Trending Up

One of the more intriguing players come free agency for Montreal may just be Brett Kulak. There could be a defenseman on the cusp of better times ahead. Do not look at the 11 points in 45 games. This is partially because of how inept Montreal had appeared before this winning streak under Martin St. Louis.

Kulak is playing more of late and has five straight 20 minute starts, as of press time. His play has been noticeably improved and Kulak has chipped in a couple of assists as well. As the defenseman’s role increases, it is clear that he could be that player who may break out — whether in Montreal or somewhere else.

It is intriguing because Kyle Dubas pulled the trigger on acquiring Ilya Lyubushkin. Now, the question is what does the defensive defenseman bring to the table? He played 18+ minutes a night with the Arizona Coyotes and had nine assists in 47 games before his trade.

Lyubushkin only played a bit more than 15 minutes in his first game with Toronto. In Arizona, he was deployed in the offensive zone just over 39% of the time. That percentage should go up a bit in Toronto. Even then, his focus will be more on the defensive end. Toronto needs stability there and the blueliner could boost his value if he has a good run.

Free Agent Goaltender Trending Up

Jean-Francois Berube – Columbus Blue Jackets

Now, Jean-Francois Berube is getting an audition of sorts in an impossible short-term situation. Injuries to Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo have put the spotlight on Berube.

Overall, Berube had not seen NHL action in four years but a good showing here could help him catch on somewhere else with a bit of a boost in pay. He makes just the league minimum at $750,000 so any raise is a good one.

Next up, will be an update of the Eastern Conference free-agents that are trending down. Thanks for reading.