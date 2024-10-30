Edmonton Oilers Had a Top Four Defenseman in Philip Broberg

The Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens, and several other teams are looking for a top-four defenseman early in the season. New General Manager Stan is looking for a defenseman to help solve the Oilers defensive problems. The problem was they had that player and let him go. His name was Philip Broberg.

What the Edmonton Oilers Offered Philip Broberg and Their Need for Better Development Paths

Broberg is a member of the St. Louis Blues after Bowman and the Oilers failed to match the two-year, $4.5 million-a-season offer sheet given to him by Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

The Edmonton Oilers were trying to maximize their cap space for the signings of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard. However, the Oilers already lost Vincent Desharnais to the Vancouver Canucks. Bowman traded Cody Ceci to San Jose in what everyone thought was the move to match the offer sheet on Broberg.

I am just leaving this here. Everything was in place to keep Broberg, but they did not. Broberg is in St. Louis. Now, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for a defenseman to fill his role. #letsgooilers #stlblues @FullPressNHL @myNHLTradeRumor https://t.co/I01lv4TbRe — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) October 29, 2024

Then Bowman does not match the offer sheet, which means three defensemen from the Stanley Cup Final are gone, leaving Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak, and Evan Bouchard on the Oilers defense.

So now the Oilers are scrambling to find a top-four defenseman as their defensive struggles continue. Edmonton lost 6-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch seemed to have turned things around defensively last season. The Oilers played better defensively and were one win away from winning the Stanley Cup. But the issues that existed before he arrived have appeared once again.

Now Bowman and the Oilers are looking for an upgrade when the upgrade was right there in Philip Broberg. While the Oilers mishandled Broberg and Dylan Holloway‘s development, as NHLRumors.com documented and previously stated, everything was in place for the Oilers to match the offer sheet on Broberg.

Defense Will Be a Concern for the Edmonton Oilers This Season

Broberg was a solid defenseman for Edmonton. He did not look out of place during the 10 games he played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including all seven games of the Stanley Cup Final. Broberg averaged 15:48 time on ice per game. Edmonton could sure use this player now.

And we all know the struggles Darnell Nurse is having again on defense. He continues to be exposed. So, where do the Oilers turn to get a top-four defenseman when nobody in the NHL is making trades this time of year?

Who Can the Oilers Trade For To Bolster Defense

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal mentioned two names the Oilers could consider: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov.

If Bowman is already looking for second-pairing partner for Nurse, here’s 2 names: his old Chicago D Connor Murphy, who shoots right and has this season and next at $4.4 m AAV. And Jackets Ivan Provorov, who shoots left but was playing RD with Werenski vs Oilers. UFA at $4.7m — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) October 29, 2024

Murphy’s cap hit, which is $4.4 million, does not make sense, especially this season and next. Broberg was offered $4.58 million a season. Provorov, who will be a UFA at the end of the season and has a cap hit of $4.7 million, shoots left and plays the right side.

Could the Oilers trade for a player like Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren to be in play for the Oilers? He has a cap hit of $3 million this season and next and is looking for a change of scenery. But that might cost the Oilers more than they want to send to the Maple Leafs.

Again the Oilers drafted and had this player in their system. The cap hits Murphy, and Provorov is close to the Broberg offer sheet, and they did not want to match it. Lilegren makes sense, but again, that is something both teams want to do.

Edmonton Had Broberg and Let Him Go

Again Stan Bowman was put into a tough spot, but Holloway and Broberg should have been signed before Bowman was hired as GM. That was on CEO Jeff Jackson, and he did not get it done.

Now the Oilers are scrambling, and every team in the NHL knows they need a defenseman. Edmonton has the money to get a defenseman with Evander Kane on LTIR.

The Oilers needed one before training camp and could not find one. Edmonton had one in Philip Broberg and let him get away.