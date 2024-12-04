Four Nations Faceoff: Team Canada Goes Down a Familiar Route

The Team Canada roster for the Four Nations Faceoff was released on Wednesday evening, and there was a familiar pattern to it. As with previous best-on-best tournaments, the Canadians will utilize familiarity and continuity when constructing their roster in this short tournament.

This pattern goes back to the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, along with the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Players who played together, either internationally or on the same team, were put on the roster.

There was a reason why Brent Seabrook and Duncan Keith were on the Canadian Olympic team. Or why Shea Weber and Dan Hamhuis made it in 2014 despite being on opposite teams. Similarly, in the forward position, why did Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Sidney Crosby play together?

TEAM CANADA

Forwards

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins), Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche), Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning), Brandon Hagel (Tampa Bay Lightning), Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins), Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers), Mitch Marner (Toronto Maple Leafs), Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning), Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights), Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers), Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers), Seth Jarvis (Carolina Hurricanes)

If you look at the forward group of Team Canada, Point, Hagel, and Cirelli all won a Stanley Cup together. They understand what it takes to win in a short tournament, similar to Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett. Those two players just won a Stanley Cup with Florida last year.

It has been important to Canada to have those guys who know how to play in the dirty areas. Why do you think Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf made Canada’s Olympic team in 2010 and 2014? Same for Chris Kunitz? Familiarity matters.

Crosby and Marchand are there because of their experience and playing at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Throw in MacKinnon, who trains with these guys, and the continuity is there.

Also, look at the blue line.

Defense

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche), Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche), Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights), Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights), Josh Morrissey (Winnipeg Jets), Colton Parayko (St. Louis Blues)

However, the pattern sticks out in Team Canada’s defense. Devon Toews and Cale Makar are the defensive pair with the Colorado Avalanche, so they were brought to play together. Similarly, Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo are the top pair for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Looking back on what Steve Yzerman did as the GM of Team Canada during the 2010 and 2014 Olympics, when Canada won Gold, having cohesive and familiar defensive pairs matters. The chemistry is already there. You also want veteran guys there who can play in all situations.

Goalies

Jordan Binnington (St. Louis Blues), Adin Hill (Vegas Golden Knights), Sam Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens)

The goalies know these players, too, and will be well protected. However, they will also be asked to stop the puck. Hill has won a Cup playing behind Pietrangelo and Theodore. Binnington won a Cup playing behind Parayko. Montembeault guided Canada to a World Championship not so long ago.

Team Canada’s mix of youth and experience at the Four Nations Faceoff is good, but for the most part, management followed a pattern set forth by Hockey Canada at the Olympics, World Juniors, and World Championships, bringing guys who can mesh right away with each other and have continuity.

That is what wins in these short tournaments. The Four Nations Faceoff will be a mini-tournament between the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. It is currently scheduled for February 12 through 20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.

The two teams with the best tournament record following Round Robin’s play will advance to a one-game Final.