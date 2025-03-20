Free Agents – The Top College, CHL and Europe

Ranking the top Free Agents playing college, the CHL and in Europe

Corey Pronman of The Athletic: It’s not a strong group of free agents this year coming out of college, the CHL or playing over in Europe. There are some who do have a chance to play in the NHL.

Have a chance to playing the NHL

1. Karsen Dorwart, C, Michigan State (Big Ten)

2. Atro Leppänen, LHD, Sport (Liiga)

3. Danil Aimurzin, C, Severstal (KHL)

4. Joshua Eernisse, RW, Michigan (Big Ten)

5. Jack Stockfish, C, College of the Holy Cross (AHA)

6. Simon Zajicek, G, Litvínov (Czechia)

7. Liam McLinskey, LW, College of the Holy Cross (AHA)

8. Gleb Veremyev, LW, Colorado College (NCHC)

9. Grigori Kuzmin, LW, SKA (KHL)

Long shot to play in the NHL

10. Maxim Shabanov, RW, Traktor (KHL)

11. Riley Thompson, C, Ohio State (Big Ten)

12. John Prokop, LHD, Union (ECAC) ** signed with the Leafs on Thursday

13. Trey Taylor, LHD, Clarkson (ECAC)

14. Noah Beck, LHD, Arizona State University (NCHC)

15. Jack Williams, RW, Northeastern (Hockey East)

16. Borya Valis, RW, Prince George (WHL) ** signed with the Leafs

17. Albin Boija, G, Maine (Hockey East)

18. Oskar Steen, RW, Färjestad (SHL)

Some of the top college free agents eligible to sign this year

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The top undrafted college free agents this year.

Carter King – Forward – Denver – From Calgary and the Flames are one of the teams interested. 23-years-old and only requires a one-year ELC.

Gleb Veremyev – Forward – Colorado College – 6′ 4″ 21-year-old from New Jersey. Could not sign anywhere and go back to school next year.

Caleb MacDonald – Left Defense – North Dakota – 22-year-old from Cambridge, Ontario. Has NHL size already at 6′ 4″ and 225 pounds.

Luke Haymes – Center – Dartmouth – Attended the Maple Leafs development camp last year. From Ottawa. Can score but missed time with injuries this year.

John Prokop – Left Defense – Union College – Signed with the Maple Leafs.

Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl – Forwards – Nebraska-Omaha – The Red Wings didn’t sign Stange last August (drafted 97th overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL draft). Stange led Omaha in scoring this year, with Urdahl third.

