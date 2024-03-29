Free Agents: The Top European, CHL and NCAA Free Agents

Top European free agents

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top European free agents.

Maxim Tsyplakov, RW, 25 (Spartak, KHL) – The players teams most covet. Put up a career high 31 goals and 47 points in 65 games. His previous high was 25 points.

Oscar Eklind, LW, 25 (Lulea, SHL) – A bottom-six with a bit of an edge and scoring.

Marcus Sylvegård, RW, 24 (Vaxjo, SHL) – Below average skate but brings energy.

Filip Larsson, G, 25 (Leksands, SHL) – Former Detroit Red Wings draft pick.

Daniil Gutik, RW, 22 (Admiral, KHL) – Has the size at 6′ 3″ but lacks foot speed.

Jakub Rychlovský, LW, 22 (Bili Tygri, Czechia) – Went from 17 points last year to 46 this year in 51 games (26 goals).

Arttu Hyry, RW, 22 (Karpat, Liiga) – Can handle any situation.

Christian Heljanko, G, 26 (Tappara, Liiga) – On the smaller side for goalies at 6 foot.

Arto Leppänen, LHD, 25 (Sport, Liiga) – Could be an offensive depth defenseman.

Marcus Hardegård, LHD, 27 (Lulea, SHL) – A solid defender.

Top CHL free agents

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top CHL free agents. There have already been some free agents that have signed, but there are still a few that will generate some interest and could possibly be late bloomers developing into depth players.

Sam Sedley, RHD (Owen Sound Attack, OHL) – Was at the Flyers development camp last year.

Brett Mirwald, G (Vancouver Giants, WHL)

Hudson Thornton, LHD (Prince George Cougars, WHL) – Pacing for back-to-back 70-point seasons.

Samuel Mayer, LHD (Ottawa 67’s, OHL) – Needs to get quicker.

Trevor Wong, C (Saskatoon Blades, WHL) – Closing in on 90 assists this season. He’s only 5′ 9″.

William Rousseau, G (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, QMJHL) – Was with the Bruins at the Buffalo Prospect Challenge last offseason.

Deni Goure, C (Owen Sound Attack, OHL) – Closing in on 100 points this season.

Robert Orr, RW (Acadie-Bathurst Titan, QMJHL) – An unsigned 2021 5th round pick of the Hurricanes.

James Stefan, RW (Portland Winterhawks, WHL) – Son of Patrik Stefan.

Matthew Sop, LW (Kitchener Rangers, OHL)

Top NCAA free agents

Steven Ellis of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the NCAA free agents.

Collin Graf, RW, 21 (Quinnipiac, ECAC) – Will get significant interest. Middle-six potential.

Jacob Quillan, C, 22 (Quinnipiac, ECAC) – Likely bottom-six.

Dylan Anhorn, LHD, 24 (St. Cloud State, NCHC)

T.J. Hughes, C, 22 (University of Michigan, Big 10)

Victor Östman, G, 23 (Maine, Hockey East)

Cooper Black, G, 22 (Dartmouth, ECAC) – 6′ 8″

Carter King, C, 22 (Denver, NCHC)

Christian Fitzgerald, C, 21 (Wisconsin, Big 10)

Gabriel Seger, LW, 24 (Cornell, ECAC)

Joshua Eernisse, RW, 22 (University of Michigan, Big 10)