Golden Knights Sign Zach Whitecloud, Ben Hutton and Some Hypotheticals Involving Jack Eichel
Vegas Golden Knights extend Zach Whitecloud, sign Ben Hutton. Would the Buffalo Sabres be interested in Shea Theodore in a Jack Eichel deal?
Golden Knights extend Whitecloud and sign Hutton

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed 24-year old defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension with a $2.75 million salary cap hit. The deal buys four years unrestricted free agent years.

2022-23: $1 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus Hypotheticals
2023-24: $3 million salary
2024-25: $2.75 million salary
2025-26: $2.75 million salary
2026-27: $2.5 million salary
2027-28: $2.5 million salary

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Ben Hutton to one-way deal worth $750,000.

On to the Hypotheticals

Jesse Granger: (thread) “Hypothetically: If the Golden Knights were trading for Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore would be an attractive piece.

Hypothetically, it would make sense to lock Zach Whitecloud up long term before making that move, elevating Whitecloud’s role to 2nd pair defenseman.

Hypothetically, signing Ben Hutton would give Vegas six NHL defenseman after they traded one.

Again: Hypothetically.

Hypothetically, if the Sabres were interested in Theodore it would make sense for Vegas to play Alec Martinez alongside Theodore last night, who he’s played he’s with, rather than putting Martinez back up with Pietrangelo.

Hypothetically.”

 