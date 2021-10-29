Golden Knights Sign Zach Whitecloud, Ben Hutton and Some Hypotheticals Involving Jack Eichel

Golden Knights extend Whitecloud and sign Hutton

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed 24-year old defenseman Zach Whitecloud to a six-year contract extension with a $2.75 million salary cap hit. The deal buys four years unrestricted free agent years.

2022-23: $1 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus Hypotheticals

2023-24: $3 million salary

2024-25: $2.75 million salary

2025-26: $2.75 million salary

2026-27: $2.5 million salary

2027-28: $2.5 million salary

Zach Whitecloud, signed 6x$2.75M by VGK, is a defensive defenceman who has performed very well in a third-pairing role with the Knights. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/mPZUC69ljL — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 28, 2021

The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed Zach Whitecloud to six-year deal with $2.75M per year. Whitecloud is very good 3rd pairing defenseman who can also play in 2nd defensive pair when needed. He’s also great penalty killer. pic.twitter.com/6aVgbMdtI6 — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) October 28, 2021

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Ben Hutton to one-way deal worth $750,000.

On to the Hypotheticals

Jesse Granger: (thread) “Hypothetically: If the Golden Knights were trading for Jack Eichel, Shea Theodore would be an attractive piece.

Hypothetically, it would make sense to lock Zach Whitecloud up long term before making that move, elevating Whitecloud’s role to 2nd pair defenseman.

Hypothetically, signing Ben Hutton would give Vegas six NHL defenseman after they traded one.

Again: Hypothetically.

Hypothetically, if the Sabres were interested in Theodore it would make sense for Vegas to play Alec Martinez alongside Theodore last night, who he’s played he’s with, rather than putting Martinez back up with Pietrangelo.

Hypothetically.”