How Many Goals Will Cole Perfetti, Jake DeBrusk, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Jeff Skinner Score?

TSN: TSN Hockey Analyst Marty Biron joined Sarah Davis on SportsCenter for the newest edition of Inside Edge. First, Biron was asked to pick a player from one of the Western Canadian teams and set their goal totals this season. He chose Cole Perfetti of the Winnipeg Jets, Andrei Kuzmenko of the Calgary Flames, Jeff Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers, and Jake DeBrusk of the Vancouver Canucks.

Sarah Davis: “So let’s go West now. We’ve got some guys to watch on the Jets, Flames, Oilers, Canucks. What should we expect in the West?”

Marty Biron: Winnipeg Jets, Cole Perfetti. Look, he’s got to get his contract all figured out, and he’s got to start the season really well, but I’m going with 23 goals with Perfetti. He jumped from eight to 19 from two years ago to last year. That’s a big jump, but Perfetti was always more of a playmaker going back to his junior days, and I think that we’re going to see him have more than 19 assists this year, but he’s not going to jump at 25-30 goals, right? He’s not going to have that big of a jump next year. So going from 19 to 23 I think, is a normal jump for Perfetti. So the over/under is set at 23.

Calgary. I’m going with Andrei Kuzmenko. He scored 22 goals last year, and 14 of those were when he got to the Calgary Flames. So he did score 39 two years ago with the Vancouver Canucks. Can he get to 35 plus potentially? Yes, but I still think that 32, for me, is the sweet spot for the over-under for Kuzmenko.

Jeff Skinner with the Edmonton Oilers. This is going to be interesting because Jeff Skinner can play with top-end players. He scored 40 goals while playing with Jack Eichel. He scored 30 or more three times in the last six years. So I’m going to set the over-under at 30 goals for Jeff Skinner, either playing with McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. Skinner says he loves garbage goals, right? Well, Hyman got a ton of those last year, so I’m going to say Skinner is going to get 30. Over/under at 30.

Jake DeBrusk with the Vancouver Canucks. DeBrusk is very consistent when you look at the production of the last five full seasons, 27, 19, 25, 27, and 19. So I’m going, like, in the middle of all of that, and I’m saying 25 goals for Jake DeBrusk with the Vancouver Canucks. That’s where I’m going to set the over-under for DeBrusk. I’m really excited to see him out west in Vancouver.”

Davis: “Yeah, we’ve got so many great storylines here, north of the border, to follow. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. This was fun. Thanks, Marty.”