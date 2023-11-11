Is it the end of the road for Jack Campbell with the Edmonton Oilers?

Sportsnet: Gene Principe and Mark Spector on if it’s the end for Jack Campbell with the Edmonton Oilers.

Principe: “But it just has been something that hasn’t quite worked out. But I asked you this, is this the end of Jack Campbell is a member of the Edmonton Oilers or is it just temporary?

Spector: “Well, very hard to say at this point Gene. What we know is in his history in a season and a bit, his numbers grayed out as about the 37, 38 best goalie among guys that have played his minutes in the NHL during that time.

He has not been a number one goalie in Edmonton. Stewart Skinner took that job last year. Took it again this year. And frankly, the Edmonton Oilers are just not getting good enough goaltending to win enough hockey games to make the playoffs right now.

So, he’ll go down. Ken Holland will reenter the goaltending market and he’ll be looking around for a guy that can split time with Stuart Skinner. And best case scenario for Edmonton frankly, Gene is they don’t need to recall Jack Campbell. They find somebody better.

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli when asked if Jack Campbell has played his last game as an Edmonton Oiler.

Tyler Yaremchuk: “Question that comes in? Has he played his last game as an Oiler or do you think he’s back at some point?

Seravalli: “The answer to that question lies solely with Jack Campbell. I think the plan is to get him a month long run eight, nine games in Bakersfield, and that kind of brings you to around December 1st.

And if his game has rehabbed by that point, then I think the answer is, yeah, let’s bring him back up and give him a try. There’s a whole lot of salary cap reasons to do so, parking, you know, almost $3.94 million buried in the minors. But if not, if his game continues to devolve if he doesn’t have the right approach or attitude there, then I don’t think the others are afraid to leave him there and/or begin burning up the phone lines to try and move that contract and pay a significant price to do so because that cap space is so valuable.

But the reminder here is Jack Campbell was a very highly touted first-round pick and prospect who took a long time and had to go back to the AHL at varying points to find himself. I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that away from the spotlight and the pressure. You know, you’ve reached rock bottom now the only way is up.

Yaremchuk: “Yeah, he’s guy who had a dominant preseason this year as well. Led to a lot of hope around Oilers Nation that Campbell was going to be back but the pressure…”

Seravalli: “All right here (pointing to head)”

Yaremchuk: “Yeah, the pressure gets on him and he seems to crumble. So that’s why I wonder if we’re just gonna get a month of dominate, dominant hockey from them in the American League. Hype will build back up but the big test will be obviously we can do it in the NHL.