Is Mark Scheifele A Consistent 40-Goal Scorer In The NHL?

How Many Goals Will Mark Scheifele Score This Season?

The Winnipeg Jets will be a fascinating team to watch this season. Last offseason, the Jets were in turmoil. Nobody knew if Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck were committed to staying in Winnipeg.

However, both players signed matching eight-year contracts to stay in Winnipeg before the start of the season. However, Scheifele has not matched his goal mark from a couple of seasons ago. He has not been the same player in the playoffs since his hit on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens, where he was suspended for four games.

However, Scheifele has the potential to return to his 42-goal mark from two seasons ago. The team has talent, and he can lift the Jets even with their losses in the offseason.

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined SportsCenter to discuss the latest topics in the NHL and was asked about Mark Scheifele and if he could get back to being a 42-goal scorer or if he is more of a 30-35 goal scorer.

Host: “In Winnipeg, two years ago, Mark Scheifele had 42 goals. Last year, he had 25. So if 42 is the ceiling and 25 is the floor, is he closer to the ceiling or floor?”

Frankie Corrado: “He is closer to the ceiling, but it’s up to him to prove that on any given year. Like, yes, 42 goals a couple of seasons ago, Mark Scheifele should be a 35-goal guy every single year. He’s that skilled.

And at one point, you know, you go back seven or eight years, I think Mark Scheifele was in that conversation of young players that were going to take the next step and become, you know, the top 10-15 players, the top centerman in the NHL, especially the top Canadian centerman in the NHL.

Mark Scheifele is well within that. Being a 35 to 40-42-goal guy, he shouldn’t be closer to the floor. So, for those reasons, because he’s capable of doing it, he’s gonna have to drive himself there, but he is closer to the ceiling at 42 than he is to the floor.”