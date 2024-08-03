Is this A Make Or Break Year For The Ottawa Senators?

Is it Now or Never for the Ottawa Senators and their Core?

The Ottawa Senators are a team to watch this season. Ottawa traded for Linus Ullmark and also signed David Perron. There is a new bench boss, Travis Green, coming to town. Expectations for the Senators should be about making the playoffs.

Ottawa was a team many thought would take the next step last season. However, they came up short and had a disappointing season. The Atlantic Division will be challenging for the Senators to make the playoffs.

Can the Ottawa Senators Find the Perfect Mesh On the Ice This Season?

But with this core of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, and Shane Pinto, along with a new regime, you have to wonder if it is starting to get to the point that playoffs have to be the expectations and if they come up short again, could this be the year the core starts to get broken up?

TSN Hockey Analyst Frankie Corrado joined TSN SportsCenter to discuss trending topics in the NHL, including whether this is a make-or-break year for the Ottawa Senators and their young core. Corrado’s answer may surprise you.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions***

Host: “Next season should be a make-or-break year for the Senators core, hot or not.”

Frankie Corrado: “I am not on this. And this may sound weird because that core has been locked up and they haven’t had success, but it almost feels like now you have to erase the past. The Pierre Dorion past, and say this is a new regime that these players are playing under. They finally have their coach that you are going to have for the foreseeable future. You just got a goaltender. It almost feels like for the Ottawa Senators the clock is starting now.

NHL Rumors: Linus Ullmark and the Ottawa Senators Could Wait on a New Contract

And so now that young core has been granted a little bit of a gimmie, considering what’s happened in the past year, so they have a little more runway to prove themselves as far as how they can make the jump to a playoff team. So I’m not exactly saying that next season is a make or break year, but in two years, we might be having a different conversation.”