Islanders and Blue Jackets Making Moves in the Eastern Conference

As the NHL season progresses, two unexpected contenders have emerged in the Eastern Conference playoff race: the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both teams are making strong pushes to secure postseason berths, defying preseason expectations and injecting excitement into their respective fan bases.

The New York Islanders have been on a tear, winning their last six games and climbing up the Metropolitan Division standings. This hot streak has propelled them into fifth place in the division, leapfrogging the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers.

According to the experts at Oddspedia, New York is currently +15000 to win the Stanley Cup, which seems like a terrific value for a team just four points out of a playoff spot.

Islanders Success

The Islanders’ recent success can be attributed to stellar goaltending, balanced scoring, and improved defensive play.

Ilya Sorokin has been a standout performer for the Islanders, recording his third shutout of the season in their most recent 3-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. Sorokin’s stellar play between the pipes has given the team confidence and stability, allowing them to play a more aggressive style under new head coach Patrick Roy.

Offensively, the Islanders have found contributions from throughout their lineup. Simon Holmstrom has been particularly hot, scoring four goals in his last five games. The team’s power play has also shown improvement, with Kyle Palmieri breaking a 15-game goal drought in their latest win. This balanced attack has made the Islanders a difficult team to defend against, as opponents can’t focus on shutting down just one line.

Blue Jackets Surprise

On the other side of the conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the most surprising stories of the NHL season. Despite being pegged as a rebuilding team by many analysts, the Blue Jackets are in the thick of the playoff race, holding onto one of the two Wild Card spots in the Eastern Conference.

The team is +20,000, according to online sportsbooks, which is even more surprising than the Islanders.

The Blue Jackets’ success can be attributed to their high-powered offense, which ranks fourth in the league in goals per game at 3.38. Their power play has been particularly effective, converting at a 23.5% rate, good for ninth in the NHL. This offensive explosion has been led by a mix of veteran presence and young talent, with players like Sean Monahan and Yegor Chinakhov making significant contributions before recent injuries.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have shown improvement under new coach Dean Evason. While they still rank 22nd in shot attempt percentage at 5-on-5, they’ve managed to be efficient with their chances, boasting the third-highest shooting percentage in the league at 10.0%. This ability to capitalize on opportunities has been crucial to their success.

Buyers at the Deadline

As the March 7 trade deadline approaches, both teams must make important decisions about their rosters. For the Islanders, the focus may be on adding depth to their forward group. While they have a strong top line featuring Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat, they could benefit from an additional scoring punch in their bottom six. General Manager Lou Lamoriello has historically been cautious with the deadline. Still, if the Islanders remain in contention, he may be more inclined to move to bolster the team’s playoff chances.

The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, find themselves in an interesting position. As a team that wasn’t expected to contend this season, they may be tempted to sell off some assets to continue building for the future. However, their unexpected success could lead them to be buyers at the deadline. One key decision revolves around defenseman Ivan Provorov, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If the Blue Jackets can’t reach an extension with Provorov, they may look to trade him for assets that can help them both now and in the future.

Both teams have significant salary cap space, which gives them flexibility at the deadline. The Islanders could potentially target a top-six forward to complement their existing core, while the Blue Jackets might look to add a veteran presence to their young roster to help with a playoff push.

Playoffs Not Guaranteed

As exciting as the recent surge has been for the Islanders and Blue Jackets, it’s important to remember that there is still a long way to go in the NHL season. The Eastern Conference playoff race remains incredibly tight, with multiple teams vying for the final few spots. New York and Columbus must maintain their current level of play and potentially improve through trades to secure their postseason berths. The coming weeks will determine whether these surprise contenders can turn their early-season success into a trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.