It Is Surprising a Sidney Crosby Extension is Not Signed Yet?

When Should There Be Panic As Sidney Crosby Extension Has Yet to Be Announced

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby was eligible for an extension on July 1. Crosby is entering the final year of his deal, and most expected this to be done by now, especially after August 7th, which came and went with no extension.

There have been rumblings or hot takes of Crosby potentially leaving the Penguins. However, Crosby understands what playing for one team means for his entire career. His idol and mentor, Mario Lemieux, spent his entire career with the Penguins. Steve Yzerman, a player he watched growing up, spent his entire career with the Detroit Red Wings.

NHL Rumors: When Will Sidney Crosby’s Extension in Pittsburgh Get Done

So, staying with one team matters. However, it is strange to see Crosby still waiting on an extension. As NHLRumors.com has documented, the process can be longer for some players. William Nylander signed his extension in January last year, while David Pastrnak waited until the trade deadline the year before.

Still, the longer this goes on in Pittsburgh, the louder the rumblings. But this is a big decision for Sidney Crosby who does not have many years left to play in the NHL and who wants to play for Canada at the Olympics in 2026. Plus he still wants to win.

TSN: TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button joined Sarah Davis on SportsCentre to discuss this topic in a Hot or Not segment. Craig was asked how the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby have not yet agreed to a new extension and what the outcome will be.

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Sarah Davis: “Speaking of signing, the Penguins have yet to ink an extension with their captain, Sidney Crosby. So Craig, hot or not, it’s surprising that Kyle Dubas has yet to complete a deal with Crosby.”

Craig Button: “Not. Sidney Crosby has shown that he’s still an elite player, one of the best players in the National Hockey League, and he’s wired to win. We all know what his loyalty is to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and we all talk about him finishing his career there.

Sidney Crosby, first and foremost, wants to win. And I think for Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins; it comes down to them trying to show that they can make moves to be a competitive team. I’m not going to suggest that Sidney Cosby is going to abandon the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he, I think, is really instrumental in understanding what the steps are for him and the Penguins to compete for a Stanley Cup. So I’m not surprised.

NHL Rumors: Penguins Want To Build Around Sidney Crosby For One More Run

And keep in mind, Sidney Crosby is the one that controls this process 100%.”

Davis: “That’s a great reminder. And Crosby just celebrated his 37th birthday on August 7. As of right now, he’ll enter this season with just one year left on the 12-year deal that he signed back in 2012, and that is another edition of Hot or Not. Thanks, Craig.”

It will be interesting to see what Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins do. Most expect it to get done; however, there comes a point where it is hard not to worry it does not.