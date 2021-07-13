NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and the Detroit Red Wings’ Draft

Around the Jack Eichel saga, we go…

John Vogl of The Athletic: Now, Jack Eichel will not have much of a say where he ends up. The clock is ticking as certain deadlines and dates tick off. July 22nd and 23rd could be the first dates right before or during the start of the NHL Draft.

It is painfully obvious that Eichel is not going to Boston. The chances he ends up in the East seem to be getting smaller by the day. That is the thing with trades like this. They can happen at any time. The one thing Jack Eichel does not have is control. Kevyn Adams, for better or worse, has control.

There are teams like the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings who all have different reasons for acquiring Eichel. The question becomes what will happen next. Then, it becomes the when. What is inevitable is the divorce between captain and team is coming.

Detroit Red Wings and their second first-round pick?

Max Bultman of The Athletic: Again, Steve Yzerman explores the idea of how to maneuver the second first-round pick at 23 for the Detroit Red Wings. What can Yzerman do to perhaps move up or move down?

That is an excellent question. Detroit could move up slightly to assure themselves of drafting a goaltender at 19. That would require a trade with Nashville. That might involve Jesper Wallstedt or Sebastian Cossa. It appears Cossa would be the more likely goaltender.

Detroit could trade up nine spots to get Philadelphia’s pick at 14. There remain lots of possibilities and this would involve the Red Wings’ 23rd and 38th picks. The Red Wings could draft Cory Sillinger or even Jesper Wallstedt if they think he will be drafted around then.

Then, there is the blockbuster. The idea that Vancouver would trade the nine pick seems crazy but stranger things have happened. It would cost a few picks from Detroit. It is a trade that might be remote at best to occur. However, it would be something if Loui Eriksson and the nine went to Detroit.

Detroit has options. That is a given.