NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel, Linus Ullmark, and Jake McCabe

Jack Eichel trade expected in “near future”

Staff reporter at Buffalo News: All the talk of Kevyn Adams being okay with Jack Eichel still being a member of the Buffalo Sabres is just talk. According to the agents of Eichel, trade is expected in the “near future”.

“Our expectation is that Jack is going to be traded in the near future, and all of our discussions have been centered around that issue,” Eichel’s representatives said in a dual response to Friedman.

That slams the door shut. Doesn’t it? Not exactly. It does not make a trade imminent. Eichel suffered through a series of lingering injuries — including his neck which limited his effectiveness.

Adams is trying to maximize his return on his star player. This all sets up what could be quite a messy end if something does not give soon. Free agency starts Wednesday and the clock is ticking.

Buffalo could lose both Linus Ullmark and Jake McCabe

Bill Hoppe of Buffalo Hockey Beat: If losing Jack Eichel was not enough, Buffalo may lose both Linus Ullmark and Jake McCabe. The Sabres are pushing to sign Linus Ullmark but there are few guarantees.

With little in the pipeline and Carter Hutton unlikely to be retained, Ullmark is needed as the number one goaltender in Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen needs a little more work in the minors (at least a year) ideally.

Adams said the following with Ullmark (from the Buffalo News):

“I also understand the rights players have and sometimes they make decisions, but we’re going to do everything we can. We’ve been open and honest from the beginning with Linus and his agent that we prioritize him.”

Ullmark, with Buffalo’s cap space of $37.95 million, may even get a little more money from the Sabres just to stay.

Jake McCabe is less of a priority for Kevyn Adams as Buffalo can just search via free agency for a defender. McCabe’s injury history lowers the chances the Sabres will re-sign him it seems. The defender will test free agency but Buffalo is not completely out on him either.