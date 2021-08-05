NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and Timo Meier Plus More San Jose

Who can actually afford Jack Eichel in a trade?

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports Network: Again, teams have to have the $10 million AAV cap space and the assets to entice Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres. This will not be easy.

The New York Rangers have the ability to make a deal work but does Buffalo want to ship him in-state? Adam Fox and Mika Zibanejad are two of their bigger priorities for next season along with Igor Shesterkin. However, they have the money and assets to make this work.

Los Angeles has limited space but again is swimming in prospects. Do not count a team like them out. The Anaheim Ducks are also desperate to make a move. They have the space and again (trading to the West is more appealing) it will take some work.

Vegas may have exhausted too much already and no one seems sure about Minnesota though Kirill Kaprizov could use a top center. The dead space from the Ryan Suter and Zach Parise buyouts may be problematic. Right now, Boston and Nashville are out but never say never.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks, and more?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey NOW: As far as Timo Meier, San Jose killed this quickly.

“I heard some rumblings about Timo Meier and New Jersey,” Friedman shared. “Those were flatly denied to me. Someone said you’re way off, don’t go down that road.”

That is not a surprise. There was some chatter even before free agency but it went nowhere. Meier’s contract of $6 million for the next two seasons is seen as a big obstacle.

San Jose is far more interested in Christian Dvorak if they can pry them from Arizona. Arizona is not a division rival anymore as they are in the Central Division. Dvorak has four more years on his deal which pay him $4.45 million AAV. Calgary, Minnesota, and Montreal have shown interest along with the New York Rangers.

Nothing is imminent but it would not take long for something to happen.