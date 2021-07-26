NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and Some Tampa Bay Lightning Musings

The latest on the Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Even though Rasmus Ristolainen was finally traded, the focus is still intently on where Jack Eichel may end up. The Buffalo Sabres’ center still has not been moved. It appears nothing is imminent.

That can change with a phone call but again Buffalo holds some leverage. They do not have to trade Eichel. Teams have rotated in and out but it is believed Buffalo prefers Eichel to head out to Los Angeles, Anaheim, or Minnesota. New York has the pieces but Kevyn Adams may not want to pull the trigger.

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Again, Jack Eichel calls are still coming in. Eichel skating reportedly is a positive sign but it is anyone’s guess what happens next. Sam Reinhart has been moved to Florida and the expectation is that Eichel will change addresses eventually.

Kevyn Adams maintains he still has no problem if Eichel is still in Buffalo at training camp. Does anyone believe that? The feeling is that Adams is waiting Eichel out and hopeful he can make other decisions once the center is moved.

One could say Buffalo is on a holding pattern until then.

Tampa Bay Lightning Free Agency — Who may stay or go?

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde are gone already but who else may head out the exit during free agency? There is a lot that is likely staying or untouchable.

However, Steven Stamkos remains one to watch out for. The rumors do not go away with the center and that is a big cap hit to shed. This is not likely but it may be explored a little deeper than most expect.

Alex Killorn could be moved but that leg might cause a small issue. That will be a tough one. After that, Blake Coleman is out the door especially with $5+ million AAV offers to come to his door. Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson are still pretty expendable with some sizable cap hits.

David Savard and Luke Schenn will not come back either. Tampa Bay will get a new backup goalie as well. In the end, they expect to re-sign all of their RFA’s. Simply, the plan is there with a few fluid parts.