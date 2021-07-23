NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and the New York Rangers

Jack Eichel and the New York Rangers Merry-Go-Round

John Vogl of The Athletic: While the Jack Eichel rumors to the New York Rangers go in an endless circle, it is time to look at some assets that may be offered. This applies to other teams and not just the Rangers.

Los Angeles, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and New York seem to have the most to offer. Los Angeles can dangle Quinton Byfield, Gabe Vilardi, and the number eight draft pick. The Kings also have two second-round picks.

Minnesota has Kevin Fiala or Matt Dumba. They do have two first-round draft picks. Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy are possibly there for the taking too. Anaheim seems to be out for now but they have Trevor Zegras and that number three selection.

Philadelphia might be in or out. However, Buffalo seems to want Cam York and that looks to be a deal-breaker. Columbus is not exactly sure of what it wants either and that is understandable.

As for New York, the Rangers have several young pieces to give up including Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko, and Vitali Kravtsov among others. It boils down to can they get to the right package of picks, etc. to make a trade happen?

Here is a little more New York Rangers and Jack Eichel

Vince Mercogliano of Lohud.com: Chris Drury has nine picks at his disposal including the 15th selection in the draft. Will he use any combination of those to acquire Jack Eichel this weekend?

It is draft weekend at last.

Since March, New York has been at the forefront of the Jack Eichel trade train. Rumors have come and gone and this is the expected time of a possible Eichel acquisition. Will it be the Rangers or will it be someone else?

No one knows.

Are Kevyn Adams‘ options dwindling? That is the other question. How many pieces can he get for Eichel now? Is it four? Is it less? The first-round pick is a given, then there is Filip Chytil maybe, along with another player, and perhaps a defensive prospect.

Minnesota is apparently the second front-runner. The thing is how far is Chris Drury willing to go to land Jack Eichel?