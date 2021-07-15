NHL Rumors: Jakub Voracek, Chuck Fletcher, and more Philadelphia

Where could Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek go?

Ryan Gilbert of Philadelphia Hockey NOW: Chuck Fletcher spoke quite honestly about what he felt needed to happen and who needed to be exposed. Two of those candidates are Jakub Voracek and James van Riemsdyk. Voracek has been one of those players that were rumored to be moved because of his contract.

Either player could be a member of the Seattle Kraken but will probably require sweetener(s). Cost does not seem to matter much to Fletcher.

“Over the next two weeks, my guess is when the majority of player movement that happens this summer will take place.”

Again, the general manager is not wrong.

More on the Philadelphia offseason plans

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Aggressive seems to be the buzzword when it comes to describing Philadelphia this offseason. Trades, signings, etc. all seem to be on the table.

Even the Flyers’ top pick (13th) could be moved. At this time, Fletcher does not want rentals which might rule out Seth Jones. Jones has not been that receptive when it comes to immediately signing an extension.

If they keep the pick, the pick may be a goaltender but the lean is toward a forward.

Internal restructuring is definitely afoot in Philadelphia. How does that affect the Flyers is anyone’s guess?

Philadelphia hopes its youth, not named Joel Farabee, make quite an improvement over last year.

And then even more Philadelphia…

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: The openness of the expansion draft has been refreshing. It will be interesting to see which player Seattle actually wants.

Players will be informed before Saturday if they are exposed.

“I think, generally speaking, in this environment, it goes without saying that it’s difficult to move money right now and cheaper contracts are probably more valuable in that sense,” Fletcher said.

Again, truer words were never more spoken.

While a trade is not imminent. Things will pick up quickly. This expects to be a busy offseason with moves behind the scenes and everywhere within the organization. The pandemic affected a lot. However, it is clear the Flyers feel a change and lots of it may do them good.