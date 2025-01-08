James Hagens and the Top U-18 Players to Watch for 2025 NHL Draft

The 2025 NHL Draft promises to showcase an exceptional array of young talent, with several standout players already garnering attention from scouts and analysts. As we check odds on the best betting apps, we have a single standout for the first overall draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. That’s James Hagens, who is -145 vs the Field (+110) and appears to be a lock to be the first player selected.

Consensus Top Pick

James Hagens

Hagens is the frontrunner for the first overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. As the star player of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, Hagens possesses a rare combination of skill and speed that sets him apart from his peers. His exceptional abilities on the ice have led many to believe he could become a generational talent, capable of making an immediate impact at the NHL level.

Top Prospects

Porter Martone

Canadian right-wing Porter Martone has solidified his position as a top prospect after an impressive season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Mississauga Steelheads. Martone’s offensive prowess was on full display as he notched 33 goals and 71 points, demonstrating why he’s widely projected to be the second overall pick in the 2025 draft. His scoring ability and overall performance suggest he has the potential to become a key offensive contributor at the professional level.

Logan Hensler

U.S.-born defenseman Logan Hensler brings an intriguing skill set to the draft. Known for his exceptional footwork and creative play, Hensler stands out among his peers on the blue line. His unique combination of defensive acumen and offensive creativity makes him a strong candidate for a top-five selection in the draft.

Rising Stars

LJ Mooney

LJ Mooney’s rapid ascent through the U.S. national team program is a testament to his potential. Despite being younger than many of his draft-eligible peers, Mooney has already jumped from the U-17 to the U-18 team. This early promotion suggests that Mooney possesses a maturity and skill level beyond his years, and with another year of development, he could significantly improve his draft stock.

Malcolm Spence

Left-wing Malcolm Spence has been turning heads since the Erie Otters selected him second overall in the 2022 Canadian Hockey League Draft. In his first two seasons, Spence demonstrated his offensive capabilities, accumulating 42 and 62 points, respectively. His smooth skating ability and natural feel for the game make him a highly sought-after prospect.

Roger McQueen

Roger McQueen’s strong sophomore campaign with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Canadian Hockey League has put him firmly on the radar of NHL scouts. With 21 goals and 51 points, McQueen showcased his scoring touch and playmaking abilities. His performance suggests he could potentially climb into the top five selections of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Promising Talents

Caleb Desnoyers

Canadian center Caleb Desnoyers is making a case for himself as a potential top-ten pick. While he may not have the same buzz as some of the other prospects, Desnoyers’ well-rounded game sets him apart. His ability to excel offensively and defensively makes him a valuable asset for any team looking for a two-way forward.

Matthew Schaefer

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the Erie Otters’ first overall pick in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Draft, had a modest rookie season with 17 points. However, scouts remain optimistic about his potential. Schaefer’s selection as the top pick in his CHL draft class indicates he possesses the raw talent and potential to develop into a solid NHL defenseman.

Luka Radivojevič

Luka Radivojevič brings an impressive hockey pedigree to the draft, following in the footsteps of his father, former NHL player Branko Radivojevič. The younger Radivojevič has already made a name for himself, finishing fourth in scoring among the Swedish U-20 league defensemen. His performance, especially considering he finished behind three players selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, suggests he has the potential to be an offensive threat from the blue line.

Jakob Ihs Wozniak

At 6-foot-3, left-wing Jakob Ihs Wozniak already possesses an NHL-ready frame. Known for his physical play and ability to use his size effectively, Wozniak is projected to be a top-ten selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. His combination of size and skill makes him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to add a power forward to their roster.

As the 2025 NHL Draft approaches, these young players will continue to develop and showcase their talents. While their current rankings may shift, each of these prospects possesses the potential to make a significant impact in the NHL, making the 2025 draft class one to watch closely.