Jets Interested in Svechnikov, Jagr Needs to Keep Playing, and the Remaining UFAs

Jets interested in Svechnikov

Ken Wiebe: Have been hearing that the Winnipeg Jets and forward Evgeny Svechnikov have a mutual interest.

The 24-year old unrestricted free agent scored five goals and added seven assists in 41 games last season for the Detroit Red Wings.

Jagr basically forced to keep playing

The Hockey News: Jaromir Jagr says if he quits playing hockey, his Kladno could fold. Jagr to The Hockey News

“Do you know why I’m still playing? I have a responsibility to the club, otherwise I wouldn’t fly here and I wouldn’t be making a fool of myself. But if I quit, the partners and sponsors would leave and the club may be done. I have no choice. People don’t understand it, but I don’t care. Only God will judge me. I expect much more from myself, and I also believe that I have it in me.”

Jagr will turn 50 in February, doesn’t find it easy anymore, and feels bad that he can’t do what he once could. Jagr has been the majority owner since 2011.

“At the same time, people still expect it from me, and that’s probably the worst feeling, when people think I can but I know I can’t. Plus, I can’t even tell them. I just know that I will do my best to help the club. I don’t know if anyone can understand my role. I don’t even want to be in such a position, but I have no choice. As long as my father breathes, I take the club as my responsibility. He held it for 20 years. As a son, I would be embarrassed if I left.”

