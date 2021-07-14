NHL Rumors: Johnny Gaudreau and Edmonton Oilers’ Free Agent Targets

What a Johnny Gaudreau contract may look like for Calgary?

Hailey Salvian of The Athletic: Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames may get to the point where a tangible contract comes. Then again, they may not. Gaudreau becomes eligible for an extension on July 28th and becomes an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The clock is ticking.

With everyone involved so tight-lipped, no one knows what numbers are being tossed around. Gaudreau ranks 11th (basically top ten) in scoring since 2014-15. Taking some other metrics into account and the winger’s projected salary could be $7-9 million AAV.

That is a wide range. Term dictates a small decline if a new deal is six or more years. The value of Gaudreau indicates a deal of $7.5-8 million AAV.

There is one other possibility.

The Calgary Flames could trade Johnny Gaudreau as well. However, there is little indication of that being a possibility just yet.

The Edmonton Oilers eye free agency…

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers have about $11.5 million in cap space after the Duncan Keith trade. This is with 19 players signed so there is some room to sign a free agent or three.

There may be more room if they do indeed buy out Mikko Koskinen and/or James Neal. That is still a possibility.

Adam Larsson and Mike Smith moves may only be days away from happening. Dougie Hamilton may be less likely now given the acquisition of Duncan Keith. Linus Ullmark remains somewhat plausible for now.

Taylor Hall is still a wildcard. That depends on the Boston Bruins and if Hall reaches free agency. After that, there is Blake Coleman though Coleman will be highly sought after.

Some notable possibilities are Zach Hyman and Ryan Murray. Murray could be relatively cheap and was pretty good defensively for a horrendous New Jersey Devils team. Hyman was a target early on in speculation and could be the perfect space creator for Connor McDavid and company in Edmonton.

One gamble might be Tomas Tatar who is very good in the regular season but tends to disappear come the playoffs. Could Edmonton roll the dice there?