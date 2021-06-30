NHL Rumors: Kyle Palmieri, Andrew Mangiapane, and Goaltenders

Kyle Palmieri would love to stay on Long Island

Andrew Gross of NY Newsday: Again and again, we hear the usual things from players this time of year. This time, it comes from Kyle Palmieri, who would love to extend his stay on Long Island.

“I enjoyed every second of going to battle with this group,” Palmieri said on Sunday as the Islanders conducted their end-of-season exit interviews. “To be a part of a team like this, it was an incredible opportunity for me and I would love to keep that going.”

Now, the ultimate say comes down to Lou Lamoriello. Will the dollars be there? If they are not then Palmieri will be testing free agency.

Andrew Mangiapane‘s extension does not need to wait…

Pat Steinberg of Flames Nation: A forward having a nice breakout sort of season heading into the second year of a bridge deal. It seems like an ideal time to extend a forward who has more and more upside. Considering how Mangiapane performed during the World Championship and this becomes a no-brainer.

“I’d be very open (to it),” Mangiapane told me earlier this month when asked about signing a longer-term deal with Calgary.

That sums it up rather succinctly. Now, Calgary cannot explore an extension until July 28th when contracts rollover. However, the expectation is that they do not wait long…nor should they. Unlike Kyle Palmieri, Mangiapane likely would give a bit more.

Frederik Andersen and Devan Dubnyk UFA goalie alert

Nicholas Emanueli of SI.com: Frederik Andersen would definitely help a team looking for goaltending and for relatively cheap. Andersen’s next deal will certainly be nowhere near $5 million AAV. His body of work expects to be looked at more than his playoff failures with Toronto.

After all, Toronto does not win much in the playoffs anyway.

Then, there is Devan Dubnyk. Which Dubnyk does a team get? Do they get the Minnesota/Arizona version of the goaltender? Do they see the San Jose version? Do they get the goaltender who allowed backbreaking goals at the worst times? It is a great question.

Dubnyk can absolutely show flashes of brilliance still. Though he is 35, the goaltender could fit in as a nice backup option somewhere in 2021-22.