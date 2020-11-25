NHL Rumors: The Latest On The Top NHL Free Agents, Phillip Danault and Montreal Canadiens

Latest on some of the remaining NHL free agents

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: Latest notes on some of the top remaining unrestricted free agents.

Mike Hoffman – The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils have the cap space and could use a winger. The Boston Bruins don’t have as much room as other teams do, but have a better shot at winning. The Nashville Predators have the space and could be looking to add.

Mikael Granlund – Teams that lose out on Hoffman could have Granlund as a fallback – Blue Jackets, Devils and Bruins.

Travis Hamonic – Still tied to the Winnipeg Jets because of their need and his Manitoba roots. The Calgary Flames could still use someone like him.

Erik Haula – The Vegas Golden Knights cap situation may not allow a return.

Ilya Kovalchuk – Seemed to be a fit with the Montreal Canadiens last season before the trade to Washington. He could get a deal closer to the start of training camp.

Sami Vatanen – The Vancouver Canucks could be still looking for a defenseman.

Danault knows an extension before the season is unlikely

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault has a year left on his contract, and there haven’t been talks of late.

“At this moment, there are no negotiations,” he said.

Danault added that he isn’t going to let his contract situation get in the way of his season. He likes the depth they added in all areas this offseason.

Defenseman Jeff Petry and Brendan Gallagher received extensions this offseason, and though he was initially bothered that he didn’t get one, Danault has moved past it now.

Danault would obviously like to have an extension in place before the season starts, but seems to have come to terms with the idea that it’s unlikely.