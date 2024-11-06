Maple Leafs’ Look To Deal Recently Acquired Matt Benning

Last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Matt Benning from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Timothy Liljegren. This trade was initially seen as a way to bolster the Leafs’ defensive corps, given Benning’s extensive NHL experience of 464 games. However, since joining the team, Benning has found himself in an unexpected situation, remaining a healthy scratch for all games thus far.

With the Leafs in win-now mode, with relatively short betting odds according to sportsbooks aggregated at sportscasting.com, Benning’s absence from the lineup has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the team’s plans for the veteran defenseman. At 30 years old, Benning brings a wealth of experience and a solid defensive presence that could benefit many NHL teams. His stats from the previous season with the Sharks were impressive, recording 24 points, 125 blocked shots, and 122 hits in 77 games. These numbers demonstrate his ability to contribute defensively and offensively, making him a valuable asset for teams needing blue-line reinforcement.

Given their current defensive struggles, the New York Islanders have emerged as a potential destination for Benning. The Islanders are facing a significant challenge with the loss of Adam Pelech, who has been sidelined for at least a month due to injury. This setback has left a noticeable gap in their defensive lineup, which must be addressed promptly to maintain their competitive edge in a tough division.

While the Islanders might prefer a left-handed defenseman, the current trade market’s limitations may force them to consider alternatives. Despite being right-handed, Benning could provide the defensive stability and experience the Islanders desperately need. His versatility and ability to play in various defensive situations make him an attractive option for a team looking to shore up its blue line.

His contract is one of the most appealing aspects of a potential Benning trade for the Islanders. With a $1.25 million AAV, Benning represents excellent value for a team operating under tight salary cap constraints. This relatively modest cap hit could allow the Islanders to address their defensive needs without compromising their financial flexibility for future moves.

A move to the Islanders could represent a golden opportunity for Benning himself. With the Maple Leafs’ roster returning to total health, his chances of securing regular playing time in Toronto appear increasingly slim. In contrast, joining the Islanders would likely mean immediate integration into the lineup, allowing him to showcase his skills and contribute meaningfully to a team in need.

The potential trade also highlights the Maple Leafs’ position as they navigate the early part of the season. By making Benning available, Toronto demonstrates a willingness to be flexible and proactive in managing its roster. This approach could be crucial as the Leafs look to optimize its lineup for a serious Stanley Cup run.

Maple Leafs as Stanley Cup Contenders

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in an enviable position as Stanley Cup contenders, with current odds of +1100 placing them fifth among NHL teams. This favorable standing is particularly impressive given their somewhat inconsistent start to the season, sporting a record of 7-5-2. These odds reflect the team’s potential and the high expectations surrounding them as they aim to end their 57-year Stanley Cup drought, the longest in NHL history. They sit second in the competitive Atlantic Division, three points behind the Florida Panthers.

Under the guidance of head coach Craig Berube, the Leafs have shown significant improvements, particularly in their defensive play. They’ve allowed the fifth-fewest goals per game (1.67) and have been one of the most disciplined teams in limiting high-danger chances. This defensive solidity aligns well with Berube’s coaching philosophy and provides a strong foundation for the team’s Stanley Cup aspirations.

Offensively, the Maple Leafs have demonstrated impressive depth. Their ability to maintain consistent scoring, even when star player Auston Matthews isn’t contributing points, speaks volumes about the team’s balanced attack. This offensive diversity makes them a formidable opponent and less reliant on individual performances, which is crucial for long-term success in the grueling NHL season and playoffs.

However, the team is not without its challenges. The power play, typically a strength for Toronto, has yet to score this season. Addressing this issue could significantly boost their overall performance and make them an even more dangerous contender. Additionally, while not considered severe, the recent lower-body injury to goaltender Joseph Woll raises questions about the team’s goaltending depth. The performances of Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby in Woll’s absence will be crucial in maintaining the team’s defensive stability.

The Maple Leafs’ +1100 odds put them in elite company among top contenders. Only the Edmonton Oilers (+850), Dallas Stars (+900), and Florida Panthers (+950) have better odds. This positioning suggests that oddsmakers and analysts see Toronto as a legitimate threat to capture the Stanley Cup despite their long championship drought.

To capitalize on their position as contenders, the Maple Leafs must pursue players that can bolster their lineup aggressively. This approach may involve making difficult decisions, such as potentially trading Benning, to acquire assets that better fit their immediate needs. The management’s willingness to make such moves demonstrates their commitment to maximizing the team’s chances of success this season.

As the season progresses, several key factors will determine the Maple Leafs’ success in their quest for the Stanley Cup. It will be crucial to improve their power play efficiency, maintain their balanced scoring approach, and ensure solid goaltending. Additionally, how they manage their roster, including potential trades and acquisitions, will significantly shape their playoff prospects.

The coming weeks and months will be telling for Toronto. With a solid foundation and odds favoring their championship aspirations, the Maple Leafs have a genuine opportunity to make a deep playoff run. Fans and analysts will watch closely to see how this talented team navigates the challenges ahead and whether they can finally bring the Stanley Cup back to Toronto after nearly six decades of waiting.