NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Ottawa Senators

Predators and Forsberg to meet soon

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM David Poile said on 102.5 The Game that he expects to meet up with and talk to pending UFA Filip Forsberg‘s agents in the near future and “take the dialogue up.

Poile added: “It would certainly be nice if we could have here a lot longer.”

The Senators will have some decisions on their pending UFAs

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators have seven pending UFAs that includes Chris Tierney, Zach Sanford, Nick Paul, Tyler Ennis, Scott Sabourin, Josh Brown and Anton Forsberg.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion on the NHL trade deadline.

“If some pending UFA’s have signed we might look to move them. There could be some pending UFA’s that we look to sign after the deadline because the deadline isn’t a time you can make a lot of hockey trades but a lot of my conversations with other GM’s have been about hockey trades and not just rentals. We’re always looking at improving our team.

“I don’t think there’ll be anything major unless a real hockey trade comes about but I do think there will be a lot of things on the table.”

Teams looking for goaltending depth could call the Senators about pending UFA Anton Forsberg.

“We’re going to look at these situations. If we don’t trade Anton Forsberg, it doesn’t mean we’re going to sign him or not re-sign him. It could be best to keep Anton so Filip gets as many starts in Belleville as he can in the second. It’s all things we discuss internally because if a guy’s going to be a backup next year you want to make sure he gets as much games as possible.”

Dorion said they’d like to keep pending UFA Nick Paul and will probably sit down with his agents in the upcoming weeks.

“That costs cap space and we have to be smart in how we allocate those dollars … We’d like to sign Nick Paul and he’d like to stay it’s just making sure it can get done.”