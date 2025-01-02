New Years Odds and the Favorites to Win the 2025 Stanley Cup

As the 2024-25 NHL season approaches its midpoint and the schedule moves into the new year, the race for the Stanley Cup is heating up. Several teams are emerging as strong contenders for hockey’s ultimate prize. Let’s examine the top five favorites to hoist the Lord Stanley’s Cup in 2025, along with their odds and recent performances.

The Frontrunners

The Edmonton Oilers are the favorites to win the 2025 Stanley Cup, with odds of +600. Led by the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Oilers have been on a tear, winning 11 of their last 13 games. McDavid, in particular, has been unstoppable since returning from an injury on November 6, averaging an impressive 1.86 points per game. This offensive firepower and improved defensive play have solidified Edmonton’s position as the team to beat.

The Carolina Hurricanes are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference with odds of +750 to win the Stanley Cup. Known for their relentless forechecking and depth at all positions, the Hurricanes have been a model of consistency in recent years. While they haven’t yet captured the ultimate prize, many experts believe this could be the year they break through and bring the Cup back to Raleigh.

The Florida Panthers, last year’s Stanley Cup champions, round out the top three with odds of +800 on January 1st, according to PaySafeCard casino and sportsbook. The Panthers have shown some signs of a championship hangover but continue to put up points in the ultra-competitive Atlantic division. Their balanced attack and solid goaltending have kept them near the top of the standings, proving that their 2024 Cup run was no fluke.

In fourth place, we find the New Jersey Devils with odds of +950. After a disappointing 2023-24 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, the Devils have bounced back in a big way this season. Their young core, led by Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, has matured into a formidable force, and the team has won seven of their last ten games.

Rounding out the top five are the Dallas Stars at +1050. The Stars built on their strong showing from last season, when they reached the Western Conference Finals. Dallas has positioned itself as a serious contender in the competitive Western Conference and is expected to make moves to bolster their roster as the trade deadline approaches.

Outside the Top Five

Last season’s Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, are also making a strong push. They have won eight of their last nine games and 12 of their previous 15. Their odds currently stand at +1200, placing them just outside the top five favorites and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit atop the Atlantic Division.

It’s worth noting that the current odds don’t necessarily reflect the current standings. For example, the Winnipeg Jets, who currently boast the best points percentage in the NHL, are only eighth in the odds at +1600. This discrepancy highlights the fluid nature of the NHL season and the various factors that oddsmakers consider when setting lines.

The Impact of Legalized Sports Betting

The landscape of sports betting in the United States has dramatically transformed since the 2018 Supreme Court decision that allowed states to legalize sports betting. 38 states have legalized sports betting, whether retail and/or online. This expansion has led to a boom in the sports betting industry, with revenues reaching record highs.

In 2023, US sports betting revenue hit $11 billion, and projections for 2024 estimate the sector will reach $14.30 billion. This growth has been driven by increased consumer interest, digital innovation, and expanded mobile betting options. With 91% of Americans owning a smartphone as of October 2024, online sports betting has become increasingly accessible and popular.

Sportsbooks and casinos have been quick to capitalize on these new opportunities. Major sports leagues, including the NHL, have embraced partnerships with betting companies. These partnerships have increased visibility for betting odds and point spreads during broadcasts and pregame shows, further integrating sports betting into the fan experience.

The economic impact of legalized sports betting has been significant. According to a study by Oxford Economics, legal sports betting operations are expected to support $11.0 billion of total labor income and create 216,671 jobs across the United States. The industry is projected to contribute $22.4 billion to the US gross domestic product and generate $8.4 billion in state, local, and federal taxes.

However, the expansion of legal sports betting has also raised concerns about potential increases in problem gambling, particularly among lower-income populations. A study from the University of California San Diego found that online gambling legalization leads to more irresponsible gambling spending among lower-income consumers than among higher-income gamblers. This highlights the need for responsible gambling measures and support systems as the industry grows.

Hockey Betting

As the 2024-25 NHL season progresses, fans and bettors will closely watch the Stanley Cup’s top contenders. With the Oilers, Panthers, Hurricanes, Devils, and Stars leading the pack and dark horses like the Jets and Golden Knights not far behind, the race for hockey’s ultimate prize promises to be as exciting as ever. Meanwhile, the continued growth of legal sports betting in the US adds another layer of engagement for fans, presenting new challenges and opportunities for the sports industry.