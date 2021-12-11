NHL Attendance After 10 Home Games: 2021-2022
NHL Attendance: We're tracking NHL attendance for each team through the first 10 home games for the 2021-22 season, compared to 2019-20.
Attendance has been a hot topic this season as fans have been slow heading back to arenas. The NHL is gate driven and attendance is key to their revenue.

We’ve been tracking attendance this season, with the below chart showing home attendance for each team through 10 games. We haven’t included the New York Islanders just yet as they had an extended road trip while waiting for their new arena to be finished, and they’ve had games postponed due to COVID. When they hit the 10 game mark, we’ll add them to the chart.

Also included are the attendance numbers for the 2019-20 season as a comparison.

There are only four teams that are over 100 percent capacity so far compared to 11 in 2019-20 after 10 games. Dallas and Winnipeg’s 2019-20 are increased due to outdoor games.

 AVG% CapacityCapacity2019-20 GMs2019-20 AVG2019-20 % Capacity
Montreal1968692.521273372108599.1
Tampa Bay1909210019092341892299.9
Toronto1868299.3188193419301102.6
Washington18573100.4185063318570100.4
Vancouver 1854498.118910351867998.8
Chicago1829692.8197173421441108.7
Dallas1807897.6185323420326113
Vegas 18034103.9173673718310105.4
Boston17850100178503517681100.7
Philadelphia1764890.319538351839094.4
St. Louis1742496.3180963518096100
Colorado1734696.3180073318708107.1
Seattle17151100.317100 - - -
Nashville1708499.8171133517407101.7
Carolina1693390.618680331690590.5
Pittsburgh1689792.9181873518537100.8
Minnesota1686493.917954351747297.3
Detroit1668185.519515371871695.9
Edmonton1606186.218641341753394.1
NY Rangers1582787.918006361720695.6
Columbus1554085.618144361689893.1
Calgary1538379.819239331875197.2
Winnipeg 1373191.5150043715794108.2
Los Angeles1369875.118230341691692.8
New Jersey1324480.216514341489990.2
Florida131127717040351410482.8
Anaheim 1266173.717174361584692.3
San Jose1249871.217562361642793.5
Arizona1220571.317125331460585.3
Ottawa1135259.319153371261865.9
Buffalo791041.519070351716790.7

** The New York Islanders through seven games are averaging 17,255 at 100.8 percent capacity in their new arena