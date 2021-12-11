NHL Attendance After 10 Home Games: 2021-2022

Attendance has been a hot topic this season as fans have been slow heading back to arenas. The NHL is gate driven and attendance is key to their revenue.

We’ve been tracking attendance this season, with the below chart showing home attendance for each team through 10 games. We haven’t included the New York Islanders just yet as they had an extended road trip while waiting for their new arena to be finished, and they’ve had games postponed due to COVID. When they hit the 10 game mark, we’ll add them to the chart.

Also included are the attendance numbers for the 2019-20 season as a comparison.

There are only four teams that are over 100 percent capacity so far compared to 11 in 2019-20 after 10 games. Dallas and Winnipeg’s 2019-20 are increased due to outdoor games.

AVG % Capacity Capacity 2019-20 GMs 2019-20 AVG 2019-20 % Capacity Montreal 19686 92.5 21273 37 21085 99.1 Tampa Bay 19092 100 19092 34 18922 99.9 Toronto 18682 99.3 18819 34 19301 102.6 Washington 18573 100.4 18506 33 18570 100.4 Vancouver 18544 98.1 18910 35 18679 98.8 Chicago 18296 92.8 19717 34 21441 108.7 Dallas 18078 97.6 18532 34 20326 113 Vegas 18034 103.9 17367 37 18310 105.4 Boston 17850 100 17850 35 17681 100.7 Philadelphia 17648 90.3 19538 35 18390 94.4 St. Louis 17424 96.3 18096 35 18096 100 Colorado 17346 96.3 18007 33 18708 107.1 Seattle 17151 100.3 17100 - - - Nashville 17084 99.8 17113 35 17407 101.7 Carolina 16933 90.6 18680 33 16905 90.5 Pittsburgh 16897 92.9 18187 35 18537 100.8 Minnesota 16864 93.9 17954 35 17472 97.3 Detroit 16681 85.5 19515 37 18716 95.9 Edmonton 16061 86.2 18641 34 17533 94.1 NY Rangers 15827 87.9 18006 36 17206 95.6 Columbus 15540 85.6 18144 36 16898 93.1 Calgary 15383 79.8 19239 33 18751 97.2 Winnipeg 13731 91.5 15004 37 15794 108.2 Los Angeles 13698 75.1 18230 34 16916 92.8 New Jersey 13244 80.2 16514 34 14899 90.2 Florida 13112 77 17040 35 14104 82.8 Anaheim 12661 73.7 17174 36 15846 92.3 San Jose 12498 71.2 17562 36 16427 93.5 Arizona 12205 71.3 17125 33 14605 85.3 Ottawa 11352 59.3 19153 37 12618 65.9 Buffalo 7910 41.5 19070 35 17167 90.7

** The New York Islanders through seven games are averaging 17,255 at 100.8 percent capacity in their new arena