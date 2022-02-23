NHL Attendance After 20 Home Games: 2021-2022

For a league that is gate-driven, seeing attendance in Canada cut off for part of the season doesn’t help. Capacity restrictions are still in place for a few teams but should be back to 100 percent for our next update at 30 home games.

Pittsburgh, Nashville, Detroit, NY Rangers, Columbus, Florida, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Buffalo saw a slight increase from the 10 game mark to the 20 game mark.

Six teams are at 100 percent capacity or higher, with 12 teams below 80 percent capacity.

The Canadiens had the biggest decrease going from 92.5 percent to 70.2 percent. The Maple Leafs dropped from 99.3 percent to 85.3 percent.