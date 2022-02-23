NHL Attendance After 20 Home Games: 2021-2022
For a league that is gate-driven, seeing attendance in Canada cut off for part of the season doesn’t help. Capacity restrictions are still in place for a few teams but should be back to 100 percent for our next update at 30 home games.

Pittsburgh, Nashville, Detroit, NY Rangers, Columbus, Florida, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Buffalo saw a slight increase from the 10 game mark to the 20 game mark.

Six teams are at 100 percent capacity or higher, with 12 teams below 80 percent capacity.

The Canadiens had the biggest decrease going from 92.5 percent to 70.2 percent. The Maple Leafs dropped from 99.3 percent to 85.3 percent.

Tampa Bay190921001909219092100341892299.9
Washington18573100.41850618573100.43318570100.4
Minnesota1857197.7179541686493.9351747297.3
Vegas 18045103.91736718034103.93718310105.4
Chicago1802391.4197171829692.83421441108.7
Dallas1800997.2185321807897.63420326113
Boston1785010017850178501003517681100.7
St. Louis1736596180961742496.33518096100
Colorado1724395.8180071734696.33318708107.1
Pittsburgh1724094.8181871689792.93518537100.8
Philadelphia1723088.2195381764890.3351839094.4
NY Islanders17168100.31711317255100.8351281081.3
Seattle17151100.31710017151100.3 - - -
Nashville17116100171131708499.83517407101.7
Detroit1707387.5195151668185.5371871695.9
Carolina1689990.5186801693390.6331690590.5
Vancouver 1668688.2189101854498.1351867998.8
NY Rangers1638691180061582787.9361720695.6
Columbus1604688.4181441554085.6361689893.1
Toronto1604585.3188191868299.33419301102.6
Montreal1494370.2212731968692.5372108599.1
Edmonton1474479.1186411606186.2341753394.1
Florida1361079.9170401311277351410482.8
Los Angeles1331978.7182301369875.1341691692.8
Anaheim 1294875.4171741266173.7361584692.3
New Jersey1292478.3165141324480.2341489990.2
Calgary1232663.9192391538379.8331875197.2
San Jose1211369175621249871.2361642793.5
Winnipeg 1210380.7150041373191.53715794108.2
Arizona1164668171251220571.3331460585.3
Buffalo863545.319070791041.5351716790.7
Ottawa8132.0542.5191531135259.3371261865.9

 