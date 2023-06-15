NHL Betting: Boston Bruins Odds And 2024 Stanley Cup Futures

The 2024 Stanley Cup odds have been unveiled, with the Boston Bruins emerging as the fifth favorite. Following the Vegas Golden Knights’ recent championship victory, oddsmakers wasted no time releasing early NHL futures for the upcoming season.

The Boston Bruins are given +1200 odds to lift the coveted Lord Stanley in 2024, reflecting their disappointing playoff run in 2023, which followed a historic regular season. On the other hand, Stake.com, which is highly-rated by casino reviewers, has the Colorado Avalanche installed as the frontrunner, boasting the best odds of winning the 2024 Stanley Cup.

Opening Odds

Let’s delve into the opening Stanley Cup odds for 2024 and determine whether the Bruins present an attractive early wagering opportunity.

With +1200 odds in the 2024 Stanley Cup race, the Boston Bruins carry an implied probability of 7.7% to hoist the Stanley Cup next season. At +700, the Colorado Avalanche enjoys the best odds, translating to a 12.5% implied probability of victory.

Top-Five Contender in 2024 Cup Odds

Despite facing potential offseason losses in the form of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, the Boston Bruins find themselves listed among the top five favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2024, according to Las Vegas oddsmakers. Caesars Sportsbook has pegged the Bruins at +1200, making them the fifth choice alongside the Edmonton Oilers.

During the 2022-23 regular season, the Bruins accomplished a remarkable feat by winning a record-breaking 65 games. However, their playoff journey was cut short in the first round by the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers, who eventually made it to the Stanley Cup Final. This playoff performance likely influenced Boston’s odds in the Cup race.

Considering the absence of a clear favorite for the 2024 Stanley Cup, the early odds indicate that the Bruins possess as good a chance as anyone to capture Lord Stanley next year. Key returning players for Boston include veteran Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, nominated for the Hart Trophy, and Linus Ullmark, a frontrunner for the Vezina Trophy.

The main question mark for the Bruins revolves around Patrice Bergeron, as reports suggest he remains undecided on retirement versus playing one more season. David Krejci, the second-line center, is expected to follow Bergeron’s lead when deciding his future.

If the heart-and-soul leader Bergeron decides to retire, Boston’s Cup odds for 2024 will undoubtedly take a hit. Additionally, the team faces challenges in free agency, needing to find ways to re-sign pending unrestricted free agents Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov despite limited cap space.

Avalanche Emerge as Front-Runners

While the Boston Bruins are among the top five favorites, the Colorado Avalanche is bestowed with the odds to win the Stanley Cup in 2024. Caesars Sportsbook has positioned them as +700 favorites following a disappointing 2022-23 season that ended with a first-round playoff exit.

Despite being plagued by injuries and missing 463 man-games, the Colorado Avalanche managed to clinch the Central Division title, showcasing their resilience throughout the past season. They concluded the regular season with a remarkable 31-7-4 run.

The success of the Avalanche in living up to their odds in the initial 2024 Stanley Cup race will likely hinge on the potential return of Valeri Nichuskin, who faced personal circumstances, and their ability to secure a quality second-line center to support Nathan MacKinnon.

The most recent Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, boast the second-best odds at +800, while the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers, follow closely with +1000 odds. Surprisingly, the Carolina Hurricanes are tied with the Panthers at +1000, despite the latter sweeping the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

At the bottom of the 2024 Stanley Cup odds sit the Anaheim Ducks (+30000), who are projected to endure another challenging season after a brutal 58-point campaign in 2022-23. Although the team held the best odds to secure the first overall pick and acquire phenom Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks (+20000) ultimately secured the coveted selection.